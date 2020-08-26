Play Ball's 15th annual Fall Baseball League for players ages 6-18 is accepting registrations for individuals and teams. This year, individuals registering prior to September 5 will receive a free 1/2 hour lesson at Play Ball in Salem.
The league will run on weekends beginning the weekend of September 19 and end on November 1. Practices at Play Ball in Salem, N.H. will begin September 14.
Ages are: 6-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13, 14-15 and 16-18. All players/teams will have a weekly practice run by Play Ball staff. Games are Saturday for 6-15 year olds and Sunday for 16-18 year olds.
For more information and to register, go to the Play Ball Web site.
