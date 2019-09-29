The perception might be that playing volleyball comes naturally for talented Haverhill senior Lismari Valdez.
After all, she comes from a volleyball family, right?
Her father, Marino, has a long history of coaching, dating back to the 1990s in the Dominican Republic, and he’s currently the successful head coach at Lawrence High. Older sister Marleti played at Lawrence and is currently an assistant for the Lancers, and older brother Rony was also a player at Greater Lawrence.
In fact, volleyball is a way of life for the Valdez family, which opened the Merrimack Volleyball Academy in 2015.
Yet, any perception about the 5-foot-7 Lismari being heavily involved or even indoctrinated with volleyball from infancy would be incorrect. She didn’t even start playing until she was 10 years old.
“I was more into modeling,” she said. “That was more my thing. I didn’t want to play volleyball. I was more injury prone when I was younger and it didn’t seem like it’d be good for me.”
Eventually, her father persuaded Lismari to at least give volleyball a try. And while it didn’t come naturally, she gradually fell in love with the sport.
“It took me awhile,” said Lismari. “I wasn’t born an athlete. I had to really work at it, but once I got the hang of it I loved it and wanted to do it all year.”
Now Lismari is a standout hitter, leading the team in kills, and a valuable contributor for a Haverhill team which may be one of the best it’s ever had. With an 8-1 record, they’re ahead of last year’s 16-6 squad.
“She is a very smart attacker ... (and) she does a good job of pulling the team back together after a bad play,” said Haverhill coach Vincent Pettis. “She plays her best in big games and big moments. We are proud and grateful to have her.”
In the biggest game of the year thus far, Lismari had 15 kills to help beat Lawrence in the battle of the Valdez family the Friday before last
“She was determined to get that win and her team was on the same page,” said older sister Marleti. “She didn’t look our way once during the match and the night before she said ‘I came to show you love today because tomorrow, I’m coming for you.’ And she sure did.”
Said Lismari, a strong and crafty hitter at the net: “It’s always big when we face each other. We’re a very competitive family and nobody likes to lose.”
Marino knew it wouldn’t be easy facing Lismari and the Hillies. It wasn’t even easy last year, when the Lancers were 24-1 and state semifinalists. Haverhill gave them a good battle in the state tournament before Lawrence prevailed, 3-1.
“She (Lismari) always plays her best against us,” said Marino. “There are a lot of emotions playing against her. She knows us and she’s become a very good player.”
Marino is obviously proud of Lismari’s talent on the court, but he’s even more proud of how she developed it.
“I am very proud of her, for her strength and desire to overcome any obstacle that comes her way,” said Marino. “She has proven to everyone that what she sets her mind to she can accomplish.
“Four years ago, everyone said that she wouldn’t make it in volleyball because she was too girly and delicate. She has proven to everyone that doubted that with hard work, discipline and dedication you can achieve any dream.”
FOCUSING FOR MOM
When she was younger, Lismari battled to overcome her lack of experience and natural skills, but in the last year or two she’s dealt with an emotional strain as well. Her mother, Raiza, has Stage 4 colon cancer as well as tumors in her brain and a tumor in her arm that broke a bone permanently.
“It was hard for me to cope with at first,” said Lismari. “It really bothered me that she has to go through with this. I have learned to focus more on volleyball or my schoolwork when I need to.”
But her mother is never far from her mind and Lismari has taken over cleaning and some cooking duties at home as well as various appointments that need to be kept.
And, since her mother can’t drive, she’ll sometimes drive home after school, pick her up and bring her to the Hillies’ games. Watching her daughter excel in the family sport remains a true joy for her.
Marleti can’t say enough about how Lismari has dealt with the family situation.
“It’s been a rough time the last two years for Lismari,” said Marleti. “But she has been the rock for my parents and been an incredible role model for her friends and family on perseverance.”
While it’s been tough at times, volleyball has been a refuge for Lismari, who is hoping to keep playing in college, where she wants to focus on nursing.
“Once I really got into it, I learned to love it (volleyball),” said Lismari. “I play year-round and that’s all I want to do. I’ve been asked to play basketball and other sports, but I’m happy just playing volleyball.”
It’s taken awhile, but there is no question that Lismari is a full fledged member of the Valdez volleyball family!
Mixed loyalties
When Lismari’s mom, Raiza, attends a Lawrence-Haverhill volleyball match, as she did Sept. 20 in Lawrence, who does she cheer for — her talented daughter, Lismari, with the Hillies, or her husband, Marino, who coaches Lawrence along with older daughter Marleti?
“She cheers for both of us and you’ll hear her,” said Lismari. “She wants us both to do well.”
