LAWRENCE — Brandon Goris’ love of basketball was born on the streets of the Bronx, N.Y.
His game grew in the city often called the “Mecca of Street Basketball,” and was refined at street courts like legendary Dyckman and Rucker Park.
“I really took in the New York basketball scene,” he said. “I loved the swagger and the finesse. I took it with me, and I feel like that’s what separates me as a player here. I carry on that basketball style.”
Goris, who moved from New York to Lawrence in the seventh grade, plans to have that dynamic style on full display when Lawrence High opens play in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic on Friday (7:15 p.m.) against archrival Central Catholic at Methuen High.
The game is a rematch of last year’s Christmas Classic championship game, when the Lancers rolled to a 81-51 victory.
“We have very high expectations for this tournament,” said Goris. “Last year we won it, and it was Lawrence’s first Christmas title in a long time (since 2006). A lot of great Lawrence teams weren’t able to win it, and we did. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to win it again this year.”
Goris, a 6-foot guard, is off to a fast start this winter, averaging 13.7 points per game after scoring 8.4 points a game last winter.
“Brandon is undeniably the leader of our team,” said Lawrence (2-1) head coach Jesus “Moose” Moore. “He’s an extremely hard worker on the court and off who leads by example. He’s an exceptional young man that I am proud to coach.”
FROM THE BRONX
Born in New York, Goris fell in love with basketball playing pickup games.
“We would just play hoops at the outside courts,” he said. “Medal backboards, no nets, you just grabbed your friends and played all day. We made the most of what we had.”
Life was often difficult living in the Bronx, and Goris credits basketball for keeping him on the right path.
“There were some struggles in New York,” he said. “It’s a hard place to grow up. There are different paths you can take there, and some that are not good. Luckily, I took the path of athletics and school. I was able to keep myself accountable and do what I needed to do.”
Before Goris entered seventh grade, his mother made the decision to move the family to Lawrence.
“My mom had lived in New York her whole life,” he said. “She wanted to give me a better opportunity. She knew some people in Lawrence, and heard some good and bad. I was sad to leave the city I was from, but it was the best decision for me, and I thank her for setting me on a better path.”
LAWRENCE HIGH STANDOUT
When Goris arrived in Lawrence, it was his devotion to the game so beloved in the city that helped make it a home.
“I came with the passion for basketball,” he said. “When I moved here, I didn’t know much. But I saw basketball was huge here. I met some people at the YMCA and that helped me a lot.
“I checked out a few Lawrence High basketball games, and it was surreal. I loved how fast-paced they played. It was similar to New York basketball. Everything was so quick. I felt like I fit in right away.”
Goris cracked the varsity rotation at Lawrence High last winter. His breakout was a 13-point performance in the Commonwealth Motors title game, after scoring 17 points a week earlier against Haverhill.
“I worked very hard to get my game to the varsity level last year,” he said. “This year, coach told me that I needed to step up, because I’m one of the most reliable guys. When you put on a Lawrence jersey, you have to live up to what that means. I’m good at getting guys involved, I play tough defense, and I want to get to the basket on offense.”
Goris is now eying a repeat Christmas Classic title and a postseason run.
“We want to win it again and hang another banner in our gym,” he said. “Last year’s win was a statement to the state that Lawrence was here. But we have some unfinished business after last year’s (Division 1 North quarterfinal) loss. This year, we have a chip on our shoulder, and we want to reach all of our goals.”
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
BOYS DIVISIONS
Dec. 27
Blue Division
3:45 — Londonderry vs. Andover
7:15 — Central Catholic vs. Lawrence
White Division
2 p.m. — North Andover vs. St. John’s Prep
5:30 p.m. — Bishop Guertin vs. Methuen
Dec. 29
2 p.m. — White consolation
3:45 p.m. — Blue consolation
5:30 p.m. — White championship
7:15 p.m. — Blue championship
