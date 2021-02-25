From the first moment Ryan Allard hit the ice for Salem High hockey this winter, coach Mark McGinn saw something different.
Heading into his fourth varsity season with the Blue Devils, Allard exuded intensity.
“Ryan has been very steady for us since Day 1,” said McGinn. “But, this year, from the first practice, he just looked different. He was flying around, more determined than ever. His hard work and dedication are contagious.”
That determination and focus has translated into a stellar year for Allard, and plenty of success for Salem.
Allard has scored six goals and added six assists for the Blue Devils, who own the best record in New Hampshire Division 1 this winter (9-1-0) with just one game left in the regular season. Their only loss was to defending Division 1 co-champ Bedford.
Salem opened the season with nine straight wins, their most since the defending Division 1 state champion 2004-05 squad started the season with 14 straight wins on the way to returning to the title game.
“This season has been very exciting,” said Allard, a 6-foot, 150-pound forward. “We have a veteran team that has been together for four years, and to be a senior and be playing for the No. 1-ranked team in the state feels great.
“I’ve been waiting to be in this situation for four years, and we take nothing for granted. We play every game like it’s our last. COVID wasn’t going to ruin this for us!”
Allard broke into the varsity lineup as a freshman, recording a goal and three assists. He then added 10 goals and seven assists as a sophomore, including the go-ahead goal in No. 9 seed Salem’s Division 1 quarterfinal upset of top-seeded Pinkerton.
Last winter, playing alongside Eagle-Tribune MVP Ryan Pappalardo, Allard fit into a playmaker role, notching 14 assists to go with six goals for the Blue Devils who went 12-3-3 and dropped a tourney heartbreaker to Trinity.
He opened this coronavirus-shortened season with two goals and an assist in a win over rival Windham. He also scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Hanover and had a goal and two assists in a win over rival Pinkerton.
“I don’t consider myself an individual goal scorer,” said Allard, a top defensive back/receiver in football and pitcher/infielder in baseball. “I just play every shift to the best of my ability. At the end of the day, all that matters is the win. My biggest strength is my hockey IQ which is why I consider myself a playmaker. I give 110% on every shift.”
McGinn, now in his 22nd season as Salem head coach, agrees that Allard goes all out on the ice.
“He epitomizes the work ethic and commitment to playing systems that I teach and believe in,” said McGinn. “He sets a great example for the younger player waiting their turn.”
Allard now hopes to continue playing hockey or baseball in college. But, for now, he has one major focus.
“I want to bring home a state championship!” he said. “We were so close in football (losing in the Division 1 semis to eventual champ Nashua North). The experience motivated me to want to lead this team on another state title run.”
GRIDIRON SUCCESS
Salem High hockey stalwart Ryan Allard also delivered a big season on the football field for the Blue Devils in the fall.
Allard blocked a punt and recovered a fumble in the Division 1 semifinals, when Salem fell just short (33-28) to eventual state champion Nashua North. He also had an interception and caught a 74-yard touchdown against Merrimack.
The defensive back/receiver was an All-New Hampshire Division 1 Honorable Mention this fall. He said the strength he built playing football has played a major role in his growth in hockey.
“Ryan did everything asked of him,” said first-year Blue Devils football coach Steve Abraham. “He put the team first. He was an anchor in our secondary and allowed us to do things coverage wise that we could only do knowing he was back there.”
