EXETER — At some point, Addison Lucier will have to accept more of the credit for the surging Salem softball team.
The standout freshman shortstop had another superb game Tuesday as the Blue Devils (18-1) advanced to the Division 1 state finals with a 5-3 semifinal victory over host Exeter.
Salem will face Concord (18-2) in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rivier College. Concord defeated Merrimack 5-2 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Lucier knocked in Salem’s first two runs with a double in the third, was responsible for another run scoring in the fifth, was 3 for 4 for the day and reached base all four times while playing flawless defense. In the last four games, she’s 12 of 15 and is batting over .500 for the season.
Yet, all the humble Lucier does is give credit to others.
“It’s all the upperclassmen — they’re so encouraging, they make the team go,” said Lucier. “Everyone is playing well.”
Several upperclassmen indeed played key roles Tuesday, but Lucier’s role was critical in Salem’s closest game in a month.
Exeter actually got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when leadoff batter Annie Christiana tripled and Summer Leclerc followed with a two-run homer.
But Salem pitcher Maddie Solt then settled down, striking out the next three batters and retiring 12 of the next 13 she faced.
That Exeter lead didn’t last long. In the third, Bri Boucher (2 for 3, 2 runs scored), led off with a single for Salem, freshman Jen Olson (2 for 4) reached base on an infield hit and Lucier tied the score by lashing a double to left.
Salem took the lead for good in the fifth when Boucher again led off with a hit, Madison Burns doubled her home and then scored when Lucier smashed the ball off the first baseman (ruled an error), making it 4-2.
Vania Moniz made it 5-2 in the sixth with a home run to deep centerfield. Exeter got another home run in the bottom of the sixth by Mackenzie Ducharme, but Solt then retired the next six batters over the next two innings to nail down the win, only allowing six hits overall.
Salem now finds itself one victory from securing its first state title since 2016, when Harold Sachs coached the Blue Devils to their 15th crown in 32 years.
Reflecting on the close victory and Salem’s chance of winning the D1 crown, Salem coach Haley Chandler said: “This was a fantastic game ... a little terrifying at times, but the kids came through like they have all year long.
“You never know, but I thought we had a shot at this when we beat Winnacunnet twice earlier in the year. The kids have worked awfully hard to get here.”
As for the play of Lucier, Chandler said: “She’s like a dirt dog, she plays so hard and she’s tough physically and mentally. She’s a special player.”
Of course, at this point, there are a lot of special players for Salem.
Salem 5, Exeter 3
Division 1 Semifinals
Salem (5): J. Olson 4-1-2, Burns 4-1-1, Lucier 4-0-3, Emerson cf 4-0-0, McNamara 3b 4-0-0, Moniz 1b 3-1-1, Poulin dp 3-0-0, Boucher c 3-2-2, Migliorini 2b 3-0-0, Solt p 0-0-0. Totals 32-5-9
Exeter (3): Christiana lf 3-1-2, Leclerc ss 3-1-1, Ducharme 1b 3-1-1, Plourde c 3-0-0, Bickford 3b 3-0-0, Brunelle dp 3-0-0, Beebe p 3-0-0, Pendell 2b 3-0-1, Sveen cf 3-1-1, Thompson rf 0-0-0. Totals 27-3-6
RBI: S — Lucier 2, Burns, Moniz; E —Leclerc 2, Ducharme
WP: Solt; LP: Beebe
Salem (18-1): 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 — 5
Exeter (9-10): 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.