 

HAVERHILL -- Newburyport rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie Haverhill 3-3 in the seventh inning, but Post 4 pushed a run over in the bottom of the ninth inning to escape with a 4-3 victory in District 8 action Wednesday.

Ryan Brown, who ripped a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning, led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored the game-winner on a wild pitch.

Patrick Kelleher was outstanding on the mound for Post 4, allowing just five hits while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of work.  Bryan Carter pitched shutout ball in the eighth and ninth to earn the win.

Nico Giuardo (2-4) and Mark Cast (double) each chipped in with key two-out RBIs. Haverhill improves to 6-2 and travels to Andover on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

 

 

STREAK ENDS AT 5

Trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning, the Nor’Easters scored twice with two outs to defeat the Kingston Night Owls 5-4 and end their five-game winning streak.

Ty Johnson led the Night Owls (11-6) with two doubles, Andrew Thibault got his league-leading ninth double and Nick Comei got his 16th RBI of the season. Kyle O’Neill stood out defensively for the Night Owls.

 

 

