Cole Farmer, Patrick Kelleher and Mark Casto combined to produce seven two-out RBI's in powering Haverhill Post 4 past Lawrence 11-5 in District 8 action Saturday.
Farmer spanked an RBI single and Casto followed with another to tie the game 2-2 in the first inning. Farmer's two-run double in the fourth and Kelleher's bases-loaded 3-run triple in the fifth were the decisive blows.
Bryan Carter tossed four innings and earned the win with three innings of relief from Brendan Dodier. Kelleher and Kayden Baker made outstanding defensive plays for Haverhill which improves to 4-2.
Kevin Matos blasted a solo homerun for Lawrence, which falls to 2-1.
Haverhill next plays Middleton-Peabody at Bishop Fenwick High School on Monday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.