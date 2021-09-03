DOVER, N.H. — Dan Post and his Timberlane teammates certainly know how to kick off a season.
Post rushed 127 yards and three touchdowns — including a 76-yard score — as the Owls rolled past St. Thomas 43-0 in the season-opener for both teams on Friday.
The win was the first for the Owls to begin a season since 2016.
“This was a great way to start the season,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “We played so well in all three phases of the game. Our offense moved the ball, our defense was strong and our kicking game was good.”
Post needed just nine carries to hit 127 yards, an average of 14.1 yards a rush. It was the second best day of his career. He ran for 146 yards in last fall’s state tourney win over Sanborn.
Post opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 14-yard touchdown. He added a 6-yard score in the second quarter, then broke his 76-yard TD in the third.
QB Dom Coppeta added a 10-yard score and linebacker Camden Zambrowicz intercepted a pass and ran it back 45 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Jake Basnett closed out the scoring with a 3-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Timberlane’s defense limited St. Thomas to just 114 yards for the game, all on the ground, and held the Saints to just 1 for 9 on third down.
“Our defense played very well,” said Fitzgerald, now in his 14th season leading the Owls. “We got the interception return and a safety. This is a team that believes in themselves. They played very confident, and we hope to build off this win.”
Timberlane 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Timberlane (1-0): 7 23 7 6 — 43
St. Thomas Aquinas (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
T — Dan Post 14 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
Second Quarter
T — Dominic Coppeta 10 run (Bloom kick)
T — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
T — Post 6 run (Bloom kick)
T — Camden Zambrowicz 45 interception return (Bloom kick)
Third Quarter
T — Post 76 run (Bloom kick)
Fourth Quarter
T — Jake Basnett 3 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (35-276) — Dan Post 9-127, Dominic Coppeta 3-51, Edward Digiulio 7-28, Austin Patnaide 4-25, Ethan Stewart 2-24, Dominic Pallaria 6-11, Jake Basnett 3-8, Johnny Fabrizio 1-2
PASSING: Timberlane — Coppetta 0-3-0
RECEIVING: None
