Noah Poulin collected four hits in four at bats, as Salem defeated Keene 13-6 in NEIBL action Thursday. Poulin singled in the first, singled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and doubled in the sixth.
Salem scored seven runs in the fifth, led by Poulin, Adam Smith, Matt Michaud, Jacob Albert, Damian Gigante, and Brandon Wall, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Night Owls 'Belted'
ROWLEY — The Kingston Night Owls ran into a red-hot hitter Thursday night and fell to the Rowley Nor'easters, 8-2, in North Shore Baseball League action.
Ethan Belt did almost all the damage for Rowley. The former Bishop Fenwick standout, who is now playing at Clark University, was 3 for 4, which included a three-run homer and six RBIs.
The Night Owls led 2-0 on a two-run double by Mike Parello in the second inning before Belt heated up. Sean Callahan started and pitched three strong innings for Kingston.
The Night Owls, 1-1, return to action at home Sunday at 8 p.m. against Peabody.
