The focus continues to be on defense for the Pentucket girls basketball team, the defending Division 2 state champion.
It’s always been that way for John McNamara, who has clearly built a dynasty in his 13 years as head coach. He owns a gaudy 279-47 record, 10 Cape Ann League titles in 13 years, seven state semifinal berths and two state titles.
It began 14 years ago with an emphasis on defense, with McNamara issuing shirts that stated, “Defend to the end.” It’s been that way ever since. Last year’s squad followed the lead and was at its best in the state tournament, giving up just 34 points a game and twice less than 30, including in the 43-26 championship victory over Northampton.
McNamara will once again be stressing defense but, reflecting back on last year’s terrific 24-3 season, he’ll also be putting a little more priority on offense.
“We’re hoping the offense comes a little easier this year,” said McNamara. “There were times last year when we had to really grind it out. You love to be good on defense because that’s something you can be more consistent with, but we’d like to score more.”
The Sachems appear to have the potential to score more thanks to the return of last year’s top scorers, seniors Angelica Hurley (12.5 ppg) and Angelina Yacubacci (12.1), the only returning starters. Hurley, in particular, came on strong at the end of the season and was named All-Scholastic.
Hurley and Yacubacci are a good launching pad for more points, but McNamara sees good things from several other players, starting with 5-foot-9 junior Arielle Cleveland (6.7), who was usually first off the bench last year, as well as 6-foot junior Megan Reading and athletic classmate Mackenzie Currie.
“I think Arielle has stepped up her game and will have a breakout year, Megan is really going to help us going forward and Mackenzie has shown she can score in bunches,” said McNamara. “We’re going to need the depth and I expect one of these three or all three to come through for us.”
At the same time, McNamara wants to keep the defense as suffocating as possible. His main concern is finding a defensive stopper to replace Maddi Doyle, someone to hound and contain other teams’ top offensive threats. He has a prime candidate for that role.
“I think (senior guard) Anna Wyner can be that player and Hannah Lambert can also help,” said McNamara. “Maddi is going to be hard to replace. She was like an engine that never stopped.”
If McNamara can come close to finding Doyle’s replacement, and the offense can pick up the pace a bit, then the Sachems should wind up exactly where they want to be.
“Our goal every year is to compete for the Cape Ann League championship and go deep in the tournament,” said McNamara. “We always have high expectations.”
Pentucket will begin its quest for those expectations today at home when they host Lynnfield at 6:30 p.m.
PENtucket
2018-19 season: 24-3, D2 state champion
Returning starters (2): Angelina Yacubacci, 5-5, Sr., guard; Angelica Hurley, 5-8, Sr., guard
Returning lettermen: Anna Wyner, 5-6, Sr., guard; Hannah Lambert, 5-6, Sr., guard; Arielle Cleveland, 5-9, Jr., forward; Mackenzie Currie, 5-8, Jr., forward; Arielle Cleveland, 5-9, Jr., forward; Megan Reading, 6-0, Jr., forward; Greta Maurer, 5-6, Jr., guard
Newcomers: Elizabeth Riley, 5-9, Jr., forward; Emma Lopata, 5-7, Jr., guard; Lana Mickelson, 5-9, Soph., forward; Bethany Cloutier, 5-6, Frosh., guard; Audrey Conover, 5-7, Frosh., guard; Abby Dube, 5-7, Frosh., guard; Alyssa Thompson, 5-6, Frosh., guard
Captains: Angelina Yacubacci, Angelica Hurley
Candidates: 26
Returning honorees: Angelina Yacubacci All-CAL; Angelica Hurley All-CAL, Boston Globe All-Scholastic Boston Herald All-Scholastic
Returning scoring leaders: Angelina Yacubacci 12.1; Angelica Hurley 12.5; Arielle Cleveland 6.7
Fast fact: Pentucket has won five straight CAL Kinney Division titles and are 47-6 over the last two years. ...
Assistants: Bob Beaton, Stephanie Murray, Tori Lane
Coach John McNamara: (14th year, 279-47): “Our goal is always to compete for the Cape Ann League championship and go deep in the tournament. Expectations are high, and we should be pretty good, but we have some holes to fill.”
******************************
The Sachem dynasty
In 13 years under John McNamara, Pentucket’s girls have quite a record:
279-47
10 Cape Ann League titles
7 state semifinal appearances
2 state titles (2012, 2019)
