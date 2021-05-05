Prep Schools
BROOKS
2019 season: 6-12
Returning starters (5): Emmet Janney, Sr., SS; Brendan D’Orio, Sr., DH; Alex Bodnar, Sr., 2B; Tristan Witz, Sr., OF; Edo Spadaccini, Jr., C
Returning lettermen: Tucker Hill, Sr., C/OF; Connor Lang, Sr., 3B; Owen Christopher, Jr., 1B; Jack Breen, Sr., OF; Gabe Fitzgerald, Jr., P
Promising newcomers: Isaiah Pinto, Jr., P; Kyle Pelletier, Jr., P/OF; Brett Niland, Soph., OF
Captains: All seniors
Returning leaders: Emmet Janney .306, 5 runs, 6 RBIs
Fast facts: Starting shortstop Emmet Janney had a six-game hit streak as a sophomore, going 10 for 18 during that stretch. He also pitches ... Edo Spadaccini hit No. 3 as a freshman. ... Jack Breen is from North Andover. He was also an accomplished wrestler.
Assistant coaches: John Strobel
Coach Andy Campbell: (3rd year, 17-19)
PHILLIPS
2019 season: 14-2
Returning starters (9): Jack Palfrey, Sr., 3B; Jack Penney, Sr., SS; Matt Sapienza, Sr., RHP/2B; Jacob Lapp, Sr., RHP; Jonathan Santucci, Sr., CF/LHP; L.J. Keevan, Sr., LF/LHP; Eric Giarnese, Sr., RF; Sammy Rosenfield, Sr., RHP; Sebastian Mexico, Sr., RF/RHP
Returning lettermen: Ben Carbeau, Sr., C
Promising newcomers: Larry Hotaling, Frosh., INF; Tommy Savino, Sr., C; Andrew DeBenedictis, Soph., OF; Trevor Grady, Soph., 1B/OF; Cole Mascott, Soph., RHP/1B/OF; Ariel Miranda, Frosh., INF; Jake Needham, Jr., RHP; Skyler Bordiuk, Jr., RHP; Jace Roossien, Frosh., C; Harrison Milbert, Jr., RHP; Isaac Lamson, Frosh., INF; Tommy McAndrews, Jr., C; Thomas White, Soph., LHP/1B
Captains: Jack Penney, L.J. Keevan, Matt Sapienza
Returning leaders: Jack Penney .368, 15 runs; Jonathan Santucci 15 RBIs; L.J. Keevan 0.77 ERA (27.1 IP)
Fast facts: Phillips is ranked the No. 24 team in the country by Perfectgame.org. The Big Blue are also ranked No. 1 in New England by the New England Baseball Journal. ... Nine players on the roster have committed to college baseball programs, including North Andover’s Matt Sapienza (Georgetown University) and Andover’s Jacob Lapp (Tufts University). Coach Kevin Garber said Sapienza could be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. ... Lefty pitcher Thomas White (Rowley) is the No. 1-ranked player in the country for the 2023 graduating class by Baseball America. He is expected to be a first round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and could go No. 1 overall. ... The coaches are expecting big things from catcher Tommy McAndrews of Haverhill. He is drawing attention from Division 1 programs.
Assistant coaches: Chris Capano, Tom Fritz
Coach Kevin Graber: (11th year, 137-52-1)
