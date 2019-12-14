Brooks
2018-19: 11-14-1
Returning lettermen: John Fritz, Sr., forward, Andover; Charlie Alcorn, Sr., forward; Stephen Higgins, Sr., forward; Fritz Wright, Sr., defense; Peter Sonag, Sr., forward; Alec D’Orio, Sr., forward; Jonathan Carafotes, Sr., goalie; Jake MacKinnon, Jr., forward; Tucker Hill, Jr., defense; Michale Bencivengo, Jr., forward; Sam Telsey, Jr., defense; Brendan D’Orio, Jr., forward;
Promising newcomers: Riker Ferry, Jr., forward; Kevin Golden, Jr., defense; Kyle Pelletier, Soph., defense; Nate Haley, Soph., forward; Jackson Matthews, Soph., forward; Rocco Maitino, Soph., defense; CJ Beals, Soph., defense; Grant Kaplan, Soph., forward; Owen Christopher, Soph., forward, Andover; Nate McCabe, Soph., forward; Jake Inzirillo, Soph., goalie; Andy Heinze, Frosh., goalie, North Andover
Captains: Stephen Higgins, Parker Sondag, Alec D’Orio
Assistants: Mike Settipani, Tim Recio, Scott Barchard
Fast facts: John Fritz of Andover was a key player on the football team this fall. The defensive back had 40 tackles and two interceptions and caught two touchdowns. Fritz Wright was also a top linebacker. ... Owen Christopher is a former Andover Little League Baseball star. The power hitter wore No. 34 in honor of David Ortiz. ... Brooks is hoping for big things from freshman goalie Andrew Heinze of North Andover.
Head coach: Dave Ries (13th year, 139-145-27)
Phillips
2018-19: 17-10-1
Returning lettermen: Ray Galasso, Sr., defense, Windham; Colin Dineen, Sr., forward; Mike Gallagher, Sr. defense; Charlie Archer, Sr., goalie; Victor Malzahn, Jr., defense; Charlie Spence, Jr., defense; Chris Hocevar, Jr., forward; Matt Veneri, Jr., forward; Will Hughes, Soph., forward, Andover
Promising newcomers: Zach George, PG, defense; Matthew Skobelev, PG, defense; Dara Conneely, PG, forward; Colin Marks, PG, forward; Nick Royster, Soph., forward; Patrick Last, Soph., forward, Derry; Sawyer Paul, Soph., defense; Christian Icancich, Soph., defense; Will Winemaster, Frosh., forward; Joey Zheng, Frosh., forward
Captains: Ray Galasso (C), Mike Gallagher (C), Charlie Archer (A)
Returning goal leaders: Chris Hocevar 9, Will Hughes 8
Assistants: Stephen Silversides, Tedd Parker
Fast facts: Co-captain Ray Galasso of Windham played three seasons at Central Catholic (2015-18), tallying 19 assists. ... Patrick Last of Derry transferred from Pinkerton and is repeating his sophomore year. He scored seven goals for the Astros last winter. ... Will Hughes of Andover is the brother of former Brooks hockey/lacrosse Eagle-Tribune All-Star Michael Hughes. ... Former Phillips Academy assistant coach Scott Manty has returned to coach at Andover High. His son, former Central Catholic and Phillips star Thomas Manty, is playing for the Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League.
Head coach: Paul Tortorella (5th year, 53-50-5)
