Prep cross country Coaches shift at Phillips

Prep Schools Boys Cross Country 2019
Brooks
2018 season: N/A
Returning runners: Nick Crary, Sr.; Gabriel Barreto-D’Silva, Sr.; Nash El Auliya, Sr.; Nathaniel Wirth, Jr.; Luke Desmaison, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Gardner Brown, Jr.; Alex Tobias, Soph., Andover; Evan Salhanick, Frosh., Andover
Candidates: 25
Captains: Nick Crary, Gabriel Barreto-D’Silva, Nate Wirth
Assistants: Logan Jester, Thomas Bradley
Odds and ends: Joanna McDonough takes over the boys program in place of Ryan Dobbins, who coached for five years. McDonough also coaches the girls.
Coach Joanna McDonough (1st year)
Phillips BOYS
2018 season: 5th at New England Prep A meet
Returning runners: Alex Fleury, North Andover, Sr.; Anthony Minickiello, Sr.; Michael Turner, Sr.; Harrison Wilson, Sr.; Sam Capobianco, Jr.; Riku Tanaka, Sr.; Doug Yang, Sr.; Will Hetherington, Sr.; Ellerman Mateo, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Christopher Ratcliffe, Sr; Glen Cahilly, Frosh.
Candidates: 50
Captain: Alex Fleury
Assistants: Jeff Domina, Carl Sangree, Teddy Romeyn, Dan Schneider
Odds and ends: Alex Fleury is coming off a sensational track season in which he became the area’s all-time leader in the 800 (1:52.43) and mile (4:08.32). ... Patrick Reilly, who coached the Phillips girls last year, takes over for Jeff Domina, who was head coach for eight years. Domina is now an assistant.
Coach Patrick Reilly (1st year)
Prep Schools Girls Cross Country 2019
Brooks
2018 season: N/A
Returning runners: Alex Costantino, Sr., North Andover; Monica Mukherjee, Soph., North Andover
Promising newcomers: Molly Madigan, Sr., North Andover; Vanessa Shipley, Sr.; Tori Duckworth; Molet Otieno, Frosh.
Candidates: 16
Assistants: Michelle Musto, Susanna Donoho
Captains: Alex Costantino, Molly Madigan, Vanessa Shipley, Ashley Picard
Odds and ends: Promising freshman Molet Otieno is from Kenya ... Head coach Joanna McDonough has run eight marathons and qualified for Boston four times.
Coach Joanna McDonough (3rd year)
Phillips Girls
2018 season: 3rd in N.E. Class A
Returning lettermen: Rosemary Millett, Sr.; Tessa Conrardy, Sr.; Abby Ryan, Jr.; Marguerite Montagner, Jr.; Natasha Muromcew, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Tiffany Tang, Soph.; Maya Tang, Frosh.
Candidates: 30
Captain: Rosemary Millett
Assistants: Alexandra Booth, Elizabeth Meyer, Stephen Silversides
Odds and ends: Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Michaela Jones of North Andover is taking a year off after running at Washington University in St. Louis as a freshman last fall. ... Rebecca Hession returns as coach after taking last year off for a sabbatical. Newcomers Tiffany Tang and Maya Tang are not related.
Coach Rebecca Hession (7th year): “We have a lot of new faces but I think we’ll be competitive.”
