It’s always nice to get a second chance, especially when there’s an opportunity for revenge.
That’s the position the Central Catholic football team finds itself in Saturday when the Raiders host St. John’s Prep, the only team to defeat them this year.
When these two Catholic rivals face each other, there’s never need for any extra motivation. But the revenge-minded Raiders have an edge in this department, as well as home field advantage and red-hot quarterback Ayden Pereira. But will all of this be enough?
The Prep (8-1) has a fine quarterback of its own in Matt Crowley and probably boasts a stronger running attack, which includes Haverhill’s Matt Ducheman, and a solid defense. It’s a well-rounded team.
Taking all of this into account, I’m giving the edge to the Prep. The good news for Central is that I picked it the first time it played the Prep and was wrong. In fact, over the years, I’ve often misfired when picking Central games and this may be no exception. Prediction: St. John’s Prep 31, Central Catholic 28
FRIDAY’S GAMES
North Andover (6-3) at Lincoln-Sudbury (7-2): The Knights are coming on strong in the playoffs, but I have a bad feeling about this one. Prediction: Lincoln-Sudbury 24, North Andover 20
Greater Lawrence (6-3) at Manchester-Essex (6-1): This may be the toughest game of the week to call. Manchester-Essex has had few close games, but its schedule has been suspect. Prediction: Manchester-Essex 22, Greater Lawrence 20
Lexington (2-7) at Haverhill (2-7): If the Hillies can win two in a row, why not three? This one will prove tougher, however. Prediction: Haverhill 21, Lexington 20
Everett (7-2) at Andover (6-4): The Warriors’ schedule has been as tough as anyone in the state. Prediction: Everett 36, Andover 28
Pentucket (7-2) at Bedford (7-1): Bedford was enjoying a great season until it was upset by Amesbury. The Sachems must get over last week’s tough setback. Prediction: Pentucket 26, Bedford 21
Westford (3-6) at Lawrence (2-7): The Lancers are due to get some breaks, but will it be this week? Prediction: Westford 20, Lawrence 18
Chelmsford (3-6) at Methuen (4-5): Six weeks ago, this was a sure win for the Rangers. Now it could go either way. Prediction: Chelmsford 20, Methuen 14
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Salem (8-2) at Londonderry (10-0): The Blue Devils will make it a battle, but fall short. Prediction: Londonderry 31, Salem 20
Salem (2-7) at Whittier (4-5): Tough to compare their schedules. Prediction: Whittier 20, Salem 18
Season record: 95-24 (11-3 last week)
