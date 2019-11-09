NORTH ANDOVER — John Manzi ran for a career-best 112 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the third quarter, as Brooks capped its season with a 19-14 victory over Tabor Academy.
Tabor scored first in the second quarter, but Manzi tied it up when he plunged in for a 3-yard touchdown. Tabor took the lead again, but this time John Fritz scored a 6-yard TD and Brooks trailed just 14-13 at halftime.
After Manzi gave his team the lead for good, the Green and White defense shut down Tabor the rest of the way. Alex Nemon led Brooks with six tackles, while Darrell Yepdo and John Gribbell each tallied an interception for the winners. Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale threw for 76 yards.
Phillips takes seventh straight
Phillips Academy edged archrival Phillips Exeter 14-13 on Saturday.
The win marked the seventh straight for the Big Blue over their legendary rival.
Andover took a 14-7 lead with 7:21 left in the game. Exeter scored on a flea-flicker with under two minutes left, but the point-after was pushed back for a personal foul, then was no good. The Big Blue also had a goal-line stand earlier in the game.
Phillips closed out its season 3-4.
Brooks 19, Tabor Academy 14
Tabor Academy (2-5): 0 14 0 0 — 14
Brooks (4-4): 0 13 6 0 — 19
Second Quarter
T — Javar Williams 9 run (Teagan McCain Kick)
B — John Manzi 3 run (Brian Barker-Morrill Kick)
T — Williams 15 run (McCain Kick)
B — John Fritz 6 run (Kick failed)
Third Quarter
B — Manzi 5 run (Kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Brooks — John Manzi 28-112, Michael Wolfendale 7-32
PASSING: Brooks — Wolfendale 6-10, 76
RECEIVING: Brooks — John Gribbel 1-46, Matt Costantino 1-14, John Fritz 2-6, Alex Nemon 1-8, Darrell Yepdo 1-2
