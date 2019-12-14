Brooks
2018-19: 21-3-2, lost NEPSAC Class B Final
Returning lettermen: Isabela Miller, Sr., defense, North Andover; Carly Stefanini, Sr., forward; Quin Healy, Sr., forward; Taylor Charpentier, Sr., forward, North Andover; Nancy Perkins, Jr., defense; Brianna O’Neill, Jr., forward; Sydney Correa, Jr., goalie; Lucy Adams, Soph., forward, Andover; Maddy Dombal, Soph., defense; Kathryn Duane, Soph., defense; Jayda Hayes, Soph., defense; Brooke Rogers, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Eleanor Rogers, Frosh., goalie; Morgan Rochefort, Frosh., defense; Molly Driscoll, Frosh., forward; Maddie DiNardo, Frosh., forward
Captains: Quin Healy, Carly Stefanini
Returning goal leaders: Carly Stefanini 23, Quin Healy 13
Assistants: Brittany Forgues
Fast facts: Brooks is expecting a big year from goalie Sydney Correa, who was stuck behind now-graduated two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Caroline Kukas for the last three seasons. ... Carly Stefanini was named top forward for the summer Hockey Night In Boston Major Showcase after leading the Mass. Preps to the title game. She scored three goals in last winter’s NEPSAC Class B semifinal... Isabela Miller was an Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star last spring (49 goals.)
Coach: Lori Charpentier (10th year)
Phillips
2018-19: 15-5-4, lost New England Prep Division 1 semis
Returning lettermen: Lilly Feeney, Sr., forward; Maddy Silveira, Sr., foward, Andover; Carley Kreytak, Sr., forward; Kylie Quinlan, Sr., forward; Olivia Nolan, Sr., defense; Linda Bibeau, Sr., defense; Sophie Merageas, Sr., goalie; Anna Bargman, Jr., forward; Molly MacQueen, Jr., forward; Amelia Meyer, Jr., forward; Bridget Santos, Jr., defense; Katie Wimmer, Jr., goalie, Windham; Indi Wagner, Soph., forward; Gwyn Lapp, Soph., forward, Andover; Rachel Neyman, Soph., defense, North Andover; Lizzie Gilmartin, Soph., defense, Andover
Promising newcomers: Olivia O’Brien, Sr., forward; Rose O’Connor, Sr., defense; Abby Lamontagne, Jr., forward; Annie Averill, Frosh., defense; Olivia McManus, Frosh., defense; Claire Colvin, Frosh., forward
Captains: TBA
Returning goal leaders: Anna Bargman 15, Lilly Feeney 7
Assistants: Melissa Tetreau, Jamie Hagerman-Phinney
Fast facts: Maddy Silveira of Andover is a three-time Eagle-Tribune soccer All-Star. ... Katie Wimmer of Windham was an Eagle-Tribune field hockey All-Star this fall. The goalie had a save percentage of 86%.
Coach: Martha Fenton (25th year)
