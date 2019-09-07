Prep Schools
Bradford Christian
2018 record: 9-10-1, won GIL Championship
Coach Tim Gordon: (1st year)
Returning players (8): Samantha Latham, Sr., midfield; Claudia Lebron, Jr, forward; Cece Shannon, Jr, defense; Sophie Pegba Ndjan, Jr., forward; Lexi Maranville, Soph., defense; Izzy Papanicolaou, Soph., forward; Brielle Porter, Soph., goalie; Lydia Swartzentruber, Soph, midfield
Promising newcomers: Mya Gordon, Sr., midfield; Casey Hunt, Jr., defense; Danisha Hidalgo, Jr., defense; Lidia Rudd, Soph., midfield; Frenchesca Del Vecchio, Soph., midfield; Ariana Maldonado, Frosh., forward; Jasmilka Hidalgo, Frosh., defense;
Captains: None
Candidates: 15
Returning goal leaders: Izzy Papanicolaou 22, Claudia Lebron 8
Returning honorees: Izzy Papanicolaou, GIL MVP
Odds and ends: First-year coach Tim Gordon takes over after going 42-52-22 in six years as the Methuen High girls coach. ... Casey Hunt (Eagle-Tribune All-Star, 15.7ppg), Brielle Porter and Lydia Swartzentruber all play on the basketball team. ... Danisha and Jasmilka Hidalgo are sisters.
Assistants: None
Brooks
2018 record: 5-9-2
Coach Kerry Baldwin: (2nd year, 5-9-2)
Returning players (15): Taylor Charpentier, Sr., defense, North Andover; Maddie O’Brien, Sr., defense; Eliza Dwinell, Sr., forward; Madeline Delaney, Sr., forward; Brooke Cordes, Sr., midfield, North Andover; Ali Graham, Sr., midfield, North Andover; Kelsey Moody, Sr., midfield; Emma Riley, Jr., midfield; Meredith Troupe, Jr., goalie, Windham; Daniela Rosas, Jr., midfield, Andover; Kendall Hyslip, Jr., forward, Andover; Jolly Joel, Jr., midfield, Andover; Kat Marchesseault, Jr., forward, North Andover; Abby Dawson, Jr., defense; Sara Moeller, Soph., goalie, Andover
Promising newcomers: Caroline Sutherland, Frosh., defense
Captains: Madeline Delaney, Maddie O’Brien
Candidates: 40
Returning goal leaders: Madeline Delaney 8, Kat Marchesseault 4
Returning honorees: Kat Marchesseault, Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Odds and ends: Freshman Caroline Sutherland has two older brothers who went to Brooks. Coll Sutherland plays for the boys team, while Duncan Sutherland (Class of ‘18) is a freshman at Harvard. ... With 15 returning players, Brooks is a team to watch in the ISL. ... Jolly Joel is the younger sister of former Andover High (Class of ‘18) stars Hope and Emma. All three are the children of Phillips girls soccer Lisa Joel.
Assistant: Alexandria Sacco
Phillips
2018 record: 7-8-3, didn’t make playoffs
Coach Lisa Joel: (21st year, 192-101-54)
Returning players (9): Maddy Silveira, Sr., forward, Andover; Rachel Chang, Sr., midfield; Madison Bourassa, Sr., defense; Mack Lucas, Sr., defense; Isabella DiBenedetto, Sr., midfield; Emily Hardy, Sr., goalie; Anna Hurley, Jr., midfield; Isobel Glass, Jr., forward; Karoline Conte, Jr., defender, Andover;
Promising newcomers: Nicola Sommers, Sr., forward; Katherine Marquis, Jr., forward; Lillie Cooper, Jr., forward; Emma Hogg, Jr., defender; Mary Stuart Kerrigan, Soph., midfield; Myra Bhathena, Soph., forward, Andover; Athalia Esty, Soph., defender, Andover; Emily Kelly, Soph., defender; Liberty Stam, Soph., midfield; Lily Haik, Soph., midfield; Kendall Toth, Frosh., forward, Salem; Sofia Traversari Sotomayor, Frosh., goalie
Captains: Maddy Silveira, Rachel Chang
Returning goal leaders: Maddy Silveira 9, Anna Hurley 7
Returning honorees: Maddy Silveira, Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Odds and ends: Andover’s Maddy Silveira is a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star who’s scored 22 goals over the past two years. ... Coach Lisa Joel’s youngest daughter, Jolly, is a junior midfielder for Brooks.
Assistants: Noureddine El Alam
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.