BRADFORD CHRISTIAN
2018-19 season: 5-25, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (3): Jordan Santos, 6-1, Sr., guard; Joey Merrill, 6-4, Sr., guard, Derry; Kuany Teng, 6-4, Sr., guard
Returning lettermen: Sam Goy, 6-4, Sr., forward, Derry; Conor O’Connell, 6-3, Sr., forward
Promising newcomers: Jalen Aquino, 6-1, Post-grad, guard, Lawrence; Zayquan Warren, 6-4, Post-grad, forward; Dean Haggett, 6-3, Soph, guard; Sam Kodi, 6-2, Soph., guard
Captains: Jordan Santos, Joey Merrill
Returning scoring leaders: Joey Merrill 14.0 ppg
Fast facts: Jalen Aquino is a post-grad from Central Catholic. Last year he was an MVC All-Star and averaged 9.0 ppg. ... Returnees Joey Merrill and Sam Goy are fifth-year seniors. Both began their careers at Pinkerton Academy. ... Coach Miguel Gonzalez previously was an assistant at Greater Lawrence Tech (boys) and the Bishop Guertin (girls) under current Bradford Christian A.D./girls coach Scott Hazelton. Gonzalez attended Holy Cross High in New York City and scored 1,414 career points at SNHU (Class of ‘06). He’s in SNHU’s Hall of Fame.
Assistant coaches: None
Coach: Miguel Gonzalez (2nd year, 5-25)
Brooks
2018-19 season: 19-7, lost N.E. Prep B semifinals
Returning starters (3): Myles Foster, 6-7, Sr., forward; Sam Thomson 6-9, Sr., forward; Tyler Whitney-Sidney, 6-2, Jr., guard
Returning lettermen: Olu Oladitan, 6-7, Sr., forward; Gabe Barreto-D’Silva, 6-2, Sr., forward; Matt Costantino, 6-2 Sr., forward, North Andover; Russell Blodgett, 5-10, Jr., guard; Matt Mulvey, 6-0, Jr., guard, Darrel Yepdo, 6-0, Soph., guard; Saul Iwowo, 6-2, Soph., guard
Promising newcomers: George Smith, 6-3, Jr., guard, Salem; Emmett Janney, 6-0, Jr., guard; Alex Tobias, 6-1, Soph., guard; Gabe Fitzgerald, 6-3, Soph., forward; Shane Burns, 6-0, Frosh., guard, Salem; Fru Nkimbeng, 6-2, Frosh., guard
Captains: Sam Thomson, Myles Foster, Olu Oladitan
Returning scoring leaders: Tyler Whitney-Sidney 16.2, Sam Thomson 11.2, Myles Foster 10.1; George Smith at Central Catholic 15.9 ppg, 68 3’s
Returning honorees: Tyler Whitney-Sidney, All-ISL; Sam Thomson, All-ISL; George Smith, E-T All-Star
Fast facts: Brooks has been unbeaten ISL champ five years in a row and is off to a 4-0 start including wins over ISL powers Lawrence Academy and St. George’s. ... Ex-Central star George Smith transferred in and is repeating his junior year. ... Sam Thomson has committed to Colgate while Smith, Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Myles Foster all have multiple D-1 offers. Whitney Sidney (2 years at Somerville, 1-plus seasons at Brooks) just went over 1,000 career points. ... Our coaches records in previews are all coming into the season. With the four wins this year, John McVeigh now has 285 against just 102 losses.
Assistant coaches: Mike O’Connor, Kenya Jones, Mike McVeigh, Michael Briggs
Coach John McVeigh: (17th year, 281-102)
Phillips
2018-19 season: 15-9, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (2): Dallion Johnson, 6-3, Sr., guard, Haverhill; Matteo Whelton, 6-1, Sr., guard
Promising newcomers: Henry Meyer, 5-10, Post-grad, guard; Noah Dinkins, 6-4, Post-grad, guard; Hunter Lane, 6-5, Post-grad, forward; Ray Shoemaker, 5-9, Sr., guard; Sam Kumler, 6-0, Jr., guard; Nick Thomas, 6-7, Jr., forward; Bube Momah, 6-7, Soph., forward
Captains: Dallion Johnson, Matteo Whelton
Returning scoring leaders: Dallion Johnson, 20.2 ppg/85 3’s (both led area); Matteo Whelton 11.8 ppg
Returning honorees: Dallion Johnson, E-T MVP
Fast facts: Eagle-Tribune MVP Dallion Johnson of Haverhill, a four-year starter, has committed to Penn State. ... Matteo Whelton, an Emory recruit, tore his ACL this summer and will potentially return in February. ... Bube Momah, a repeat sophomore from Connecticut, last winter led Farmington High to its first state title since 1939. Coach Terrell Ivory believes he’ll be a “high major” college player. ... Holy Cross football recruit Hunter Lane is the son of ex-Patriot Max Lane. He scored 1,088 points at Georgetown High. ... Coach Ivory is back after a scary summer auto accident. ... The Big Blue are off to an 0-4 start.
Assistant coaches: Dan Schneider, Tom Palleschi
Coach Terrell Ivory: (8th year, 58-102)
