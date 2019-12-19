BRADFORD CHRISTIAN

2018-19 season: 5-25, didn’t make tourney

Returning starters (3): Jordan Santos, 6-1, Sr., guard; Joey Merrill, 6-4, Sr., guard, Derry; Kuany Teng, 6-4, Sr., guard

Returning lettermen: Sam Goy, 6-4, Sr., forward, Derry; Conor O’Connell, 6-3, Sr., forward

Promising newcomers: Jalen Aquino, 6-1, Post-grad, guard, Lawrence; Zayquan Warren, 6-4, Post-grad, forward; Dean Haggett, 6-3, Soph, guard; Sam Kodi, 6-2, Soph., guard

Captains: Jordan Santos, Joey Merrill

Returning scoring leaders: Joey Merrill 14.0 ppg

Fast facts: Jalen Aquino is a post-grad from Central Catholic. Last year he was an MVC All-Star and averaged 9.0 ppg. ... Returnees Joey Merrill and Sam Goy are fifth-year seniors. Both began their careers at Pinkerton Academy. ... Coach Miguel Gonzalez previously was an assistant at Greater Lawrence Tech (boys) and the Bishop Guertin (girls) under current Bradford Christian A.D./girls coach Scott Hazelton. Gonzalez attended Holy Cross High in New York City and scored 1,414 career points at SNHU (Class of ‘06). He’s in SNHU’s Hall of Fame.

Assistant coaches: None

Coach: Miguel Gonzalez (2nd year, 5-25)

Brooks

2018-19 season: 19-7, lost N.E. Prep B semifinals

Returning starters (3): Myles Foster, 6-7, Sr., forward; Sam Thomson 6-9, Sr., forward; Tyler Whitney-Sidney, 6-2, Jr., guard

Returning lettermen: Olu Oladitan, 6-7, Sr., forward; Gabe Barreto-D’Silva, 6-2, Sr., forward; Matt Costantino, 6-2 Sr., forward, North Andover; Russell Blodgett, 5-10, Jr., guard; Matt Mulvey, 6-0, Jr., guard, Darrel Yepdo, 6-0, Soph., guard; Saul Iwowo, 6-2, Soph., guard

Promising newcomers: George Smith, 6-3, Jr., guard, Salem; Emmett Janney, 6-0, Jr., guard; Alex Tobias, 6-1, Soph., guard; Gabe Fitzgerald, 6-3, Soph., forward; Shane Burns, 6-0, Frosh., guard, Salem; Fru Nkimbeng, 6-2, Frosh., guard

Captains: Sam Thomson, Myles Foster, Olu Oladitan

Returning scoring leaders: Tyler Whitney-Sidney 16.2, Sam Thomson 11.2, Myles Foster 10.1; George Smith at Central Catholic 15.9 ppg, 68 3’s

Returning honorees: Tyler Whitney-Sidney, All-ISL; Sam Thomson, All-ISL; George Smith, E-T All-Star

Fast facts: Brooks has been unbeaten ISL champ five years in a row and is off to a 4-0 start including wins over ISL powers Lawrence Academy and St. George’s. ... Ex-Central star George Smith transferred in and is repeating his junior year. ... Sam Thomson has committed to Colgate while Smith, Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Myles Foster all have multiple D-1 offers. Whitney Sidney (2 years at Somerville, 1-plus seasons at Brooks) just went over 1,000 career points. ... Our coaches records in previews are all coming into the season. With the four wins this year, John McVeigh now has 285 against just 102 losses.

Assistant coaches: Mike O’Connor, Kenya Jones, Mike McVeigh, Michael Briggs

Coach John McVeigh: (17th year, 281-102)

Phillips

2018-19 season: 15-9, didn’t make tourney

Returning starters (2): Dallion Johnson, 6-3, Sr., guard, Haverhill; Matteo Whelton, 6-1, Sr., guard

Promising newcomers: Henry Meyer, 5-10, Post-grad, guard; Noah Dinkins, 6-4, Post-grad, guard; Hunter Lane, 6-5, Post-grad, forward; Ray Shoemaker, 5-9, Sr., guard; Sam Kumler, 6-0, Jr., guard; Nick Thomas, 6-7, Jr., forward; Bube Momah, 6-7, Soph., forward

Captains: Dallion Johnson, Matteo Whelton

Returning scoring leaders: Dallion Johnson, 20.2 ppg/85 3’s (both led area); Matteo Whelton 11.8 ppg

Returning honorees: Dallion Johnson, E-T MVP

Fast facts: Eagle-Tribune MVP Dallion Johnson of Haverhill, a four-year starter, has committed to Penn State. ... Matteo Whelton, an Emory recruit, tore his ACL this summer and will potentially return in February. ... Bube Momah, a repeat sophomore from Connecticut, last winter led Farmington High to its first state title since 1939. Coach Terrell Ivory believes he’ll be a “high major” college player. ... Holy Cross football recruit Hunter Lane is the son of ex-Patriot Max Lane. He scored 1,088 points at Georgetown High. ... Coach Ivory is back after a scary summer auto accident. ... The Big Blue are off to an 0-4 start.

Assistant coaches: Dan Schneider, Tom Palleschi

Coach Terrell Ivory: (8th year, 58-102) 

 

 

