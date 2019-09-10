Brooks
Coach Tess O’Brien: (1st year)
2018 record: 17-0-2, N.E. Prep B champ
Players to watch: Isabela Miller, Sr., midfield, North Andover; Quin Healy, Sr., midfield; Maddie Hesse, Sr., defense, North Andover; Morgan Arakelian, Sr., midfield, North Andover; Annie Serrao, Sr., Andover, defense; Casey O’Neill, Sr., midfield, North Andover;
Caroline Fritz, Jr., defense, Andover; Tate Moody, Jr., forward, North Andover; Emma Houlihan, Jr., goalie; Lucy Adams, Soph., midfield, Andover, E-T All-Star, 6 goals; Brooke Rogers, Soph., forward, North Andover; Ellie Sullivan, Soph., Andover; Molly Driscoll, Frosh., forward
Captains: Maddie Hesse, Quin Healy, Isabela Miller
Odds and ends: Tess O’Brien replaced Ali Mattison, who went 85-50-16 in eight seasons. Mattison said last year was Brooks’ first N.E. Prep title since 2006, first ISL title since 2005 and first undefeated season ever. ... O’Brien came to Brooks from Taft last fall. She teaches Spanish. A 2018 UVM grad, she tied the Catamount career record by playing in 74 games. ... Sophomore Brooke Rogers of North Andover has committed to Harvard for lacrosse.
Assistants: Carly Churchill
Phillips
Coach Kate Dolan: (30th year)
2018 record: 17-0, N.E. Prep A champ
Returning starters (5): Linda Bibeau, Sr., defense; Carly Kreytak, Sr., defense; Anna Bargman, Jr., forward; Katie Wimmer, Jr., goalie, Windham, E-T All-Star, 17-0, 9 shutouts, 5 goals allowed; Gwyn Lapp, Soph., midfield, Andover
Returning lettermen: Liv Nolan, Sr., defense; Lily Rademacher, Jr., midfield; Georgia Adams, Soph., forward, Andover; Rachel Neyman, Soph., midfield, North Andover
Promising newcomers: Liv O’Brien, post-grad, forward; Rose O’Connor, post-grad, defense; Jacque Harrington, Sr., forward; Molly MacQueen, Jr., forward; Tory Rider, Soph., forward; Ellie Harrison, Soph., midfield; Kiera Suh, Soph., forward; Lizzie Gilmartin, Soph., defense, Andover; Presley Kmeta-Suarez, Soph., defense; Emily Smith, Soph., goalie; Belle Brown, Frosh., forward
Captains: Carly Kreytak
Odds and ends: Carly Kreytak, a 5th-year senior, was an athlete as an 8th grader for Lexington High, then transferred to Middlesex before heading to Andover. ... Post-grads Liv O’Brien from Tabor (Yale) and Rose O’Connor from Nobles (Harvard) are ice hockey commits.
Assistants: Martha Fenton, Jamie Hagerman-Phinney, Elsie Miller, Kerry Morrison
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.