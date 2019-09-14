Prep schools
BROOKS
Coach Pat Foley: (7th year, 32-19)
2018 record: 3-5, missed playoffs
Offense: Multiple/Spread; Defense: 3-4
Returning Starters (10): Brian Barker-Morrill, Sr., kicker, 5-9, 160; Kobe Briand, Sr., WR/DB, 6-2, 205; Matt Costantino, Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 160; John Fritz, Sr., WR/DB, 5-10, 170; Johnny Gribbel, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 165; John Manzi, Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 175; Alex Nemon, Sr., FB/LB, 5-10, 205; Olu Oladitan, Sr., OL/DL, 6-6, 215; Darrel Yepdo, Soph, WR/DB, 6-0, 170; Fritz Wright, Sr., TE/LB, 6-5, 205
Returning lettermen: Will Abate, Jr., OL/DL, 6-4, 235; Jack Breen, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11, 155; Isaac Eberly, Sr., QB/LB, 6-0, 170; Malachi Johns, Soph., RB/LB, 5-11, 170; Aidan Shea, Soph., RB/DB, 6-0, 170; Rayden Waweru, Soph., RB/DB, 5-10, 175; Michael Wolfendale, Soph., QB/DB, 5-11, 170
Promising newcomers: Yannick Blank, Soph., OL/DL, 6-2, 265; David LoGrasso, Frosh., OL/DL, 6-2, 250; Arthur Nwobi, Soph., WR/DB, 5-7, 165; Jack O-Brien, Soph., OL/LB, 6-1, 180; Dave Thomson, Soph., OL/DL, 6-4, 260
Returning leaders: John Manzi 34-178, 2 TD rushing; John Fritz 22-322 2 TD receiving; Kobe Briand 20-268, 4 TD receiving, 3-3-32 passing;
Captains: Kobe Briand, John Fritz, John Manzi, Alex Nemon
Assistants: Soup Campbell, Ed Gaudiano, Randy Hesse, Matt Iacoviello, Jason Pena, Dave Price
Odds and ends: Brooks graduate and former Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Pat Freiermuth is now a star tight end for Penn State football. He was named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award — presented to the best tight end in Division 1-A college football. ... Receiver John Fritz of Andover had a 2.71 ERA for the baseball team in the spring and plays hockey. ... Assistant coaches Matt Iacoviello (North Andover High) and Jason Pena (Whittier) are both former local standouts. ... Assistant coach Ed Gaudiano coached Newburyport for 28 seasons (175-125).
Phillips
Coach Trey Brown (1st year)
2018 record: 3-4, missed playoffs
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-4
Returning starters/lettermen (11): Jake Jordan, Sr., WR/LB, 5-9, 170, Andover; Erik Fotta, Sr., OL/LB, 5-11, 225; Jacques Kuno, Sr., OL/LB, 5-8, 195; Miles Lincoln, Jr., DB, 6-2, 170; Graham Archer, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2, 225; Ben Carbeau, Jr., RB/LB, 6-1, 210; Michael Thompson, Jr., QB/DB, 6-2, 215, Andover; Troy Pollock, Jr., RB/DB, 5-7, 165; Nick Thomas, Jr., OL/DL, 6-5, 245; Calvin Yang, Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 230; Thomas McAndrews, Soph., OL/DL, 6-0, 240, Haverhill
Promising Newcomers: Jake Ross, PG, WR/DB, 6-3, 195; Kevin Diaz, PG, WR/TE/DE, 6-4, 220; Anderson Sirmon, PG, RB/LB, 5-10, 195; Hunter Lane, PG, TE/DL, 6-4, 220; Mark Witt, Sr., WR/DB, 6-3, 180, Andover
Returning leaders: Michael Thompson 43-83-505, 2 TD passing, 28-128, 2 TD rushing, 13 PATs; Hunter Lane 50-759, 10 TD receiving (with Georgetown)
Captains: Michael Thompson, Jake Jordan, Erik Fotta
Assistants: Lou Bernieri, Chip Dunn, Raj Mundra, Tom Fritz, Tyren Bynum, Eugene Hughes
Odds and ends: Charles “Trey” Brown is heading into his first season as Phillips head coach. A native of California, Brown played at Phillips as a postgrad in 2011 then played college football at Bowdoin. He spent the last two seasons as a Big Blue assistant. ... Brown replaces Leon Modeste, who retired after 32 years as Phillips head coach (157-93-3 record). ... Lou Bernieri, Modeste’s childhood friend and lead assistant for his entire tenure, along with Chip Dunn, Raj Mundra and Tom Fritz were all holdovers from last year’s staff. ... Andover’s Michael Thompson is a two-year captain. ... PG Hunter Lane of Georgetown is the son of former Patriots offensive lineman Max Lane. He was the 2018 Newburyport News football MVP. ... Andover’s Mark Witt played in the Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Tourney in the spring. He also performed in the school’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
