BROOKS
2019 season: 9-8
Returning Starters: Sydney Correa, Sr., SS; Sara Moeller, Jr., P/1B; Kathryn Duane, Jr. LF
Returning Letterman: Saunders Haley, Jr., OF
Promising newcomers: Brianna O’Neill, Sr. RF; Sophia Alvarez-Backus, Frosh. P/SS; Bella Hacker, Frosh., C; Lana Gibbs, Frosh., 2B/1B; Katie MacDonald, Frosh. 2B; Lughano Nyondo, Frosh., CF; Molly McDowell, Frosh., 3B
Captain: Sydney Correa
Fast Facts: Brooks is 2-1 this spring but games are unofficial by ISL edict because some schools are not playing. But, in the first two games, the team combined for 32 runs in 12 innings and gave up none. Sara Moeller struck out 15 and allowed only 2 hits in her first game. Freshman Sophia Alvarez-Backus got her first win and first home run.
Assistant: Britt Hart Belcher
Coach Andrea Heinze (28th year): “The team is young and small, but with great softball ability and a competitive edge. We will play a reduced schedule this spring. Unfortunately, we are not able to hold the annual Big East Invitational.”
PHILLIPS ACADEMY
2019 season: 13-3
Returning starters (1): Katie Morris, Sr., 1B, Andover
Returning lettermen: Kylie Frank, Jr., C, Hampstead; Kiley Buckley, Soph., SS, Methuen; Fallon O’Connor, Soph., P, Andover; Lauren Mahoney, Soph., P, Andover; Evalyn Lee, CF, Soph.; Olivia McManus, 3B, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Maris Moody, Frosh., 2B, North Andover
Captains: Katie Morris
Candidates: 20
Fast facts: There is only one senior and one junior on the team. ... The Big Blue is off to a 3-4 start.
Assistants: Jessie Robie, Caroline Sullivan
Coach Lindsay Maroney (4th year): “Fallon O’Connor and Lauren Mahoney provide us with solid pitching and hitting. Kylie Frank gives us strength behind the plate. Our infield is anchored by offensive powerhouse Kiley Buckley, who already has four home runs. Katie Morris is off to a strong start offensively. Maris Moody has been a great find at second.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.