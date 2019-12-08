Prep wrestling Brooks, Phillips feature new coaches

Prep Schools
Brooks
2018-19 season: 15-6
Returning starters (6): Nick Crary, Sr., 126; Pat Scott, Jr., 132, North Andover; Jack Breen, Jr., 145, North Andover; Cam Riley Jr., 138; Nate Wirth, Jr., 182; Corey Gaffney, Soph., 113
Returning lettermen: Chris Wall, Soph., 132, Oliver Kim, Soph., 138
Promising newcomers: Nick Beliveau, Soph., 170, Anthony Carroll, Soph., 220, Yannick Blank, Soph., 285; Jake Sullivan, Frosh., 120; Angelina Lieberman, Frosh., 132; Charlie Smith, Frosh., 138; Evan Salahnick, Frosh., 160
Candidates: 15; Captains: Nick Crary, Cam Riley
Fast facts: Chris Barker, who last coached at Concord Academy and lives in North Andover, takes over for Pat Hitschler, who resigned after a 24-17 record in two years. ... Sophomore Kelvin Griffin, transferred to The Hill School after a terrific freshman campaign. ... Former Brooks wrestler Geoff Fulgione (class of 2014) is now an assistant coach.
Assistants: Geoff Fulgione
Coach Chris Barker (1st year): “Our team, which is comprised of 8 returners and 7 first year wrestlers has been enthusiastically preparing for the upcoming season. I have been particularly impressed by how welcoming and supportive the veterans have been to our first year wrestlers and coaches alike.”
Phillips Academy
2018-19 season: 5-8, 3rd in Class A
Top returning wrestlers (6): Eamon Garrity-Rokous, Sr., 160/170; Marisol Nugent, Sr., 138/145; Riggs McGrath, Jr., 145; Matt Suri, Jr., 126; Nick Buehler, Jr., 195; Arnav Bhakta, Soph., 106/113, Andover
Promising newcomers: Thomas Radzik, PG, 285; Colin Nugent, Frosh., 126; Mac McGrath, Frosh., 182
Candidates: 24; Captains: Marisol Nugent, Eamon Garrity-Rokous
Fast facts: Kassie Archambault, a former standout at Phillips who placed at preps New England and has been an assistant the last few years, takes over as head coach for Rich Gorham, who was 218-140-1 in 22 years and is now an assistant. Archambault is the first woman to serve as a head coach in New England Prep. … Phillips will once again host a girls tournament, on January 26th… Senior captain Marisol Nugent placed fifth at the Super 32 Tournament in the fall and is primed for a big year… Eamon Garrity-Rokous is committed to wrestle at Williams College. … Alums wrestling in college include Pablo Sanchez (Wesleyan), Pierce Bausano (Harvard), John O’Brien (Trinity) and and Alex El Adl (Yale Club). … Thomas Radzik is a post-graduate from Lowell High School.
Assistants: Richard Gorham, Chip Dunn, Jason York, Hector Membreno-Canales, Carl Sangree
Coach Kassie Archambault (1st year): “We have a young team with lots of potential. We have a few holes in our line-up, and the majority of our wrestlers are stacked in the lower/middle weights. Marisol and Eamon are great leaders.”
