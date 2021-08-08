Presenting our 2021 ‘Coming Attractions’
With today’s edition, we present our yearly “Coming Attractions,” a sampling of some of the talented incoming freshmen who will be gracing our schools in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
This is certainly not a comprehensive list. Among those not featured but could be impact athletes include Methuen’s Shane Eason (football), Andover’s 6-foot-6 Sam Concemi (football/basketball) and North Andover’s Sydney Rogers (basketball) and Luna Prochazkova (cross country/track) to name just a few.
For features on several other of this year’s “Coming Attractions” and a listing of past selections, see page C2.
