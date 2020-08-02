At this time of year, at least in non-pandemic years, hope springs eternal for high school sports team.
Teams with plenty of returning experience are usually busting with confidence that a banner season is on the way. Players are a year older and, theoretically, more skilled, stronger and smarter, so why wouldn’t good times lie ahead?
But what often isn’t taken into account for these teams, and their foes, are the standout incoming freshmen, who can change the dynamics of teams and league races.
What that in mind, we present our yearly “Future Attractions,” a sampling of some of the freshmen who could really shake things up.
This year’s “Attractions” include a North Andover runner who is the son of perhaps the most well known race director in the country, a standout running back who grew up and developed in football-crazed Florida, a three-sport female athlete headed to Central Catholic whose oldest brother is a scholarship football player at Michigan and a 6-foot hoop player from Haverhill with an impressive resume.
Not all of our “Future Attractions” will become superstars — they never do — and there are many other incoming freshmen who will steal the headlines. But we’re proud of our attractions, which we are dividing into boys today and girls next Sunday.
