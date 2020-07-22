Can you feel the excitement in the air? Professional sports are back.
After a four-month wait thanks to the coronavirus, and barring a catastrophe — you never know in 2020 — the Boston Red Sox will return to our TV screens on July 24, when they host the Baltimore Orioles.
The Celtics will be back on July 30, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Disney World bubble. Then, two days later, the Bruins will return by facing the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto. And even the Patriots are about to open training camp.
Let me speak for all sports fans when I say, thank goodness!
As the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder. And after more than 130 days without pro sports (both the Celtics and Bruins last played on March 10), my heart is shouting for sports from the rooftops.
Now, a brief confession. I didn’t think a break from watching professional sports would be so tough.
Of course, I love sports, I have my whole life. I wouldn’t have dedicated the last 17 years to being a sportswriter if I didn’t.
But, while I knew the loss of high school sports would be brutal — and it has been — I thought I could get by without pro sports in my off hours no problem.
I like movies. I’m a big fan of TV. My wife has had to sit through endless hours of Seinfeld and Sopranos reruns that I can quote word-for-word. I enjoy listening to podcasts and reading. In fact, I’ve read 18 books during the quarantine. I’ll even occasionally play my PlayStation 4.
Surely, I thought, being without professional sports, outside of my job, for a while wouldn’t be that tough.
Oh, was I ever a fool.
Maybe it’s because sports had become a such a habit after more than three decades. It’s 7 p.m.? Turn on NESN for the Red Sox or NBC Sports Boston for the Celtics. It’s just a reflex. Sometimes I’ll focus on the game, but very often it’s background noise for making dinner or working or doing dishes.
After a while — especially during the most intense days of the quarantine — I simply didn’t know what to do with myself without that sports fix.
I’m sorry, watching rebroadcasts of old games doesn’t do it for me. Yes, I loved when the Patriots won the Super Bowl. But if I already know the outcomes, there are no real stakes and it loses the thrill.
I should add, this time without sports has been just as tough on my wife, who might be a bigger fan than I am.
Sports is a central aspect of our marriage. Our first date was a college football game. Our second was dinner — and watching the Red Sox on the restaurant’s TV (the Yankees knocked around Joe Kelly). A week after was our first, of many, New Hampshire Fisher Cats games.
Roughly 80% of our conversations at home are about sports. Without that, I’m just not that interesting (my wife politely fibbed and said that’s not true).
But while my wife has found some consolation in the countless Food Network competition shows (spoiler alert, Bobby Flay wins), I may be — and boy I hate to admit this — a little tired of Simpsons reruns from 20 years ago and repeated viewings of Ghostbusters (six times since sports were hauled). I need the thrill of victory and agony of defeat.
I am more excited to watch sports than I have been in a long, long time. I can’t wait to see if the Celtics can make an NBA Finals run. I’m excited to see how the Red Sox will look in this crazy 60-game sprint, and if the Bruins can erase last year’s Stanley Cup heartbreak.
I may not even switch to reruns of Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Office ... well, not as much at least.
So, at least for now, it’s time to enjoy pro sports. And lets hope it’s a sign that high school sports can soon, safely, return to action.
TWITTER: @DWillisET
