WEST NEWBURY — Throughout John McNamara’s long and storied tenure at Pentucket, there has rarely been any doubt who the top team is in the Cape Ann League. Yet when fans crammed into the Pentucket Regional High School gym for Tuesday’s huge showdown with undefeated Amesbury, the question lingered — could Amesbury pull it off?
Was this team capable of coming in and beating the Sachems in their own house?
Not if Pentucket had anything to say about it.
The defending state champs defended their court and delivered a major statement to the rest of the state’s title contenders, shutting down Amesbury 59-36 to hand the Indians their first loss of the season.
Mackenzie Currie (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Angelina Yacubacci (13 points, 11 rebounds) both dominated the paint and Angelica Hurley overcame foul trouble to add 14 points, including a backbreaking 7-0 stretch to open the second half that effectively ended any hope of an Amesbury comeback.
Meanwhile, the Sachems were their usual dominant selves defensively. Amesbury sophomore Avery Hallinan (21 points) caused a lot of trouble early, but Pentucket did effectively take away Central Connecticut commit Alli Napoli (6 points), who spent long stretches of the game on the bench due to foul trouble.
“They’re tough, Amesbury is a physical team and we had kids who stepped up and played big minutes,” McNamara said. “We did a really good job on Napoli. She’s a great player and we contained her pretty well.”
Coming in, Amesbury knew that in order to win, it would have to play great defense, get contributions from its key scorers and stay out of foul trouble. The Indians did two of those things early on, taking a 10-3 lead in the first while forcing an irate McNamara to call a pair of timeouts, but fouls became an issue for top scorers Napoli and Avery Hallinan.
With the two standouts coming on and off the bench, Pentucket began to right the ship and made its push. The Sachems went on a 9-0 run to take the lead, eventually making it 19-14 heading into the second quarter.
Avery Hallinan continued to torment the Sachems, cutting to the basket at will and eventually piling up 17 points before the midway point of the second quarter, but once Napoli sat with her third foul midway through the second, Pentucket pounced. The Sachems finished the half on a 13-0 run, turning a 22-21 lead into a 35-21 advantage going into halftime.
“Losing Alli and Avery that early just put us in a really awkward situation with our rotations,” said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas.
Coming out of the break, Hurley immediately pushed Pentucket ahead by 21 after making two quick baskets and a three. Leading 42-21, the Sachems keyed in on Napoli and Hallinan and the Indians were unable to sustain any meaningful offensive flow the rest of the way.
This was the plan, of course, one the Sachems spent hours refining in practice the days leading up to the game.
“The goal was to shut down Alli, she’s an insane player, she deserves everything she has,” Currie said. “We knew we had to shut her down and that would help shut everyone else down, because they would panic because of our pressure.”
Pentucket (12-1) has now won eight games in a row and will get right back to work Wednesday afternoon against Manchester Essex. Amesbury (12-1) will look to bounce back on Thursday at home against Swampscott.
Pentucket 59, Amesbury 36
Amesbury (36): M. Hallinan 1-0-2, Sullivan 0-0-0, A. Hallinan 8-5-21, Napoli 2-0-6, Redford 2-0-4, Cambece 1-1-3, DeLong 0-0-0, Porcaro 0-0-0, Kermelewicz 0-0-0, Harlow 0-0-0, Laforte 0-0-0. Totals: 14-6-36
Pentucket (59): Wyner 1-0-3, Yacubacci 5-3-15, Dube 0-0-0, Hurley 5-2-13, Currie 8-5-21, Cleveland 0-0-0, Maurer 1-0-2, Lambert 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-6, Mickelson 0-0-0, Conover 0-0-0, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals: 20-10-59
3-pointers: A — Napoli 2; P —Hurley 2, Thompson 2, Wyner
Amesbury (12-1): 14 7 8 7 — 36
Pentucket (12-1): 19 16 12 12 — 59
