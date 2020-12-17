METHUEN — She was 4-foot-11, tops, and her times were middling at best.
But if you were to write a book about amazing Methuen athletes, Allison “Allie” Hawkes deserves a chapter alongside the likes of Olympic gold medalist Fred Tootell and Cy Young Award winner Steve Bedrosian.
Fellow Ranger swimming captain Abby Tremblay said of her close friend’s 20-year battle with cancer, “She took it like a champ.”
And that may be the best way to describe Hawkes. She was a champion.
The champ died on Dec. 6, a few weeks shy of her 27th birthday.
Veteran Methuen teacher-coach Jason Smith has coached hundreds of swimmers, softball players and basketball players. When asked the toughest, he didn’t hesitate.
“She’s the strongest, toughest person I know,” said Smith. “She was so tough and nice and kind.”
Tremblay said, “She was the strongest and most courageous person I’ve ever met. She never complained even to the end. Never.
“We were best friends. She had many. I was one of the lucky ones. She was so loved. She affected so many lives.”
If ever anyone ever earned the right for the occasional bout of self-pity, it was Hawkes. But that just wasn’t her.
She’d beaten cancer several times before dating back to age 6. But it became apparent this time, she just couldn’t beat it.
Smith said, “Her first thought was her mom (Christen Hawkes). She always worried about how her mom was doing. How (Allie) handled it was just amazing.”
VOTED CAPTAIN
Tremblay coaxed her friend into joining the team her sophomore season. It was a big win for the Rangers and a big win for Allie.
As a senior in the fall of 2011, she was named a team quad-captain.
Smith said, “The kids knew she was captain material. Her demeanor, how she interacted with others. She showed other kids the way. It was a no-brainer.”
Tremblay noted that Hawkes wasn’t satisfied just being an inspirational teammate and classmate.
Tremblay said, “She pushed herself. Senior year her knee started to bother her. She was a captain so she didn’t want to sit out. She’d be out of the water five minutes then right back in.”
One race Tremblay will never forget.
She recalled, “It was the 500 freestyle. In the 15th or 16th lap you usually slow down. No, Allison picked up the pace and finished hard. It was one of the most memorable 500s that everyone at the meet will remember. It was remarkable.”
UNSINKABLE ALLIE
Allie was remarkable.
She beat cancer four times. Or maybe it was five or six. The chemo was beyond grueling and then there was those self-conscious teenage years where she often was bald from the treatments.
“She lived her life and she lived it well,” said Tremblay, now a teacher at the CGS in Methuen. “You wouldn’t think she was the sick kid on the team or in school.”
Allie loved to travel internationally including Ireland, Peru and England. She volunteered in New Orleans and Northern Ireland. She was co-chair of Methuen’s “Relay for Life” cancer fundraiser.
She got her master’s degree from Merrimack. She worked as a substitute teacher and Title I reading tutor, most recently at the Tenney Grammar School.
Friends, family, teachers and neighbors threw her a final “half-birthday” party.
Coach Smith explained, “She came outside and everyone drove around. My kids, one was hanging out the window and the other the sunroof. There were teachers and kids she went to school with. It was awesome. It showed how many lives she touched.”
...
TWITTER: @MullyET
A tribute to Allie
CGS teacher Abby Tremblay did a bio-poem for her fourth grade class on her friend Allie Hawkes, who died Dec. 6.
Allison
Strong, fighter, resilient
Daughter of Christen
Who enjoys good food and books
Who is able to fight and never give up
Who feels happy when around family and friends
Who wonders if there will be a cure for cancer
Who cares about her handsome kitten Stanley
Who dreams of traveling the world
Hawkes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.