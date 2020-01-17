The road to a state championship may soon be radically different for Massachusetts high school teams.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has propose a major overhaul of its postseason structure, that would eliminate sectional tournaments — North, South, West and Central — and replace them with one large bracket for each division.
“The proposal is to begin a new MIAA state tournament concept that would create new divisions based on alignment/enrollment,” said Methuen athletic director Matt Curran. “Sectional Tournaments will no longer exist. Instead, there will be a state-wide tournament in which all Division 1, 2, 3, etc., will compete in.”
The new system was devised by the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee, and will be explored in a special assembly on Feb. 28.
The majority of the 380 MIAA schools must vote to approve, with the athletic director or principal casting a vote. The hope is to have it in place by the fall of 2021.
“It is a true state-wide tournament,” said Haverhill AD Tom O’Brien. “The best way to describe it is to compare it to the NCAA (March Madness) basketball tournament. Most sports will have a field of the top 32 teams that advance to the tournament. Brackets and seeding will be based on a power seeding system, rather than just winning percentage.”
Many coaches are very excited about the potential change.
“I love it,” said Andover boys basketball and golf coach Dave Fazio. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to basketball in Massachusetts. Getting out of the Division 1 North section has always been a bear. Having to play Central Catholic maybe four times isn’t really what we’re looking for. I’m so excited about this.”
Seeding, travel issues
There is some concern about that seeding system, which will be administered by the sports website MaxPreps.com.
“I think there are inherent difficulties in using MaxPreps,” said Andover girls basketball and tennis coach Alan Hibino. “Who’s going to input all the scores and results? Who’s going to track the accuracy of the results? We’re expecting coaches and ADs to input all of these scores in on a nightly basis? I think not knowing the exact formula is my biggest concern.”
Added Methuen softball/girls swim coach Jason Smith: “At this time, we have not been made aware of the formula that will be used to actually rank the teams (on MaxPreps).
“How much does strength of schedule and margin of victory weigh into the equation? Do teams get ‘punished’ for playing teams in lower divisions? How do you balance that?”
Another concern is the travel that teams will face from the start of the postseason.
“Pentucket could possibly have a Division 5 first round football game at Nipmuc, Scituate, or East Longmeadow,” said Sachems AD Dan Thornton. “Not exactly crosstown rivals. But there is life outside our neck of the woods! Over time, I’m sure people will get used to it.
“Playoff games are supposed to be special and if it means going a few miles to make things equitable, then so be it.”
Some are more concerned, however, about the travel and eliminating North titles.
“It seems really silly to ship teams all over the state,” said North Andover baseball coach Todd Dulin. “Think of the economic burden on gas alone. And then there’s the removal of sectional championships. It is a special year when a team can win a sectional title. I think of my 2009 team. We didn’t win the state championship, but we won the North. When I see those guys, they still talk about the run and the North Final in Lowell.”
True state champ
The opportunity for a true state champion — avoiding a situation where the best two teams may meet in the North final or a team needing to win only four games to earn a West title while a North title requires six wins — has many very excited.
“I think the proposal is a great idea,” said Central Catholic football coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “The two best teams in a division should play in the final game, not a sectional final. Part of the excitement of the state tournament is to play teams that you haven’t played during the season. Travel isn’t a concern because Mass. isn’t that big a state. I have no concerns at all.”
Added retire St. John’s Prep athletic director and longtime Groveland resident Jim O’Leary, the chairman of the Tournament Management Committee, “We need to create some excitement. One of the Western Mass. AD’s said, ‘We’re running the same tournament we ran in 1996. How many other things in the world haven’t changed since 1996?’”
