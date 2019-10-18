NORTH ANDOVER — He’s only started two games under center, but North Andover senior Peter Radulski already has the look of a seasoned vet.
In his second start filling in for injured started Will Schimmoeller, who is expected to be out a couple more weeks with a knee injury, Radulski picked up right where he left off after last week’s win over Chelmsford.
Friday afternoon against Dracut, the 6-foot-1 QB completed 8 of 13 passes for 153 yards and two scores.
“Peter did a great job,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “He’s been thrown into a tough spot as the backup going in, and he really did a great job moving the offense up and down the field. He made some great throws.”
With Radulski sharp under center and senior backs Freddy Gabin and Ricky Brutus running hard out of the backfield, North Andover cruised to a 41-14 win.
It was a 21-0 game in a blink, and Dracut’s lone first-half touchdown came after a fumble set the Middies (3-3) up in the red zone.
But Radulski made sure to get North Andover (3-3) off to a fast start.
On the first drive of the game, he faced a 3rd-and-14. Facing a strong rush, he rolled out of the pocket and found Matt Chicko, who made the grab for a 37-yard touchdown.
The Knights made it 14-0 after a Brutus 9-yard run on their next drive. Then after another defensive stop, Radulski led his team down the field and hit 6-4 tight end/basketball player Max Wolfgang for an 11-yard score on 4th-and-goal.
“(Radulski) played great,” said Wolfgang, who hauled in three passes for 73 yards and the score. “He was able to get the ball up to me, and I was able to use my size against the defense. He threw me three great balls and I was able to go up and get them all.”
Dracut’s touchdown cut it to 21-6 with under two minutes until half, but Gabin broke off a 21-yard TD right before the break to give the Knights a commanding 28-6 lead.
The shifty senior finished with 101 yards on 18 carries, and plowed in on a 3-yard TD in the third quarter for his second score.
Brutus (11 carries, 58 yards; 2 catches, 20 yards) scored his second TD of the game on a 1-yard plunge early in the fourth, forcing a running clock the rest of the way.
“We’ve got a lot of good backs,” said Dubzinski. “Having Freddy running well, having Ricky running well, having (Mike) Difo running well and having the quarterback making good throws and having good receivers like (Wolfgang). We have a lot of weapons.”
The weapons do run deep, but the Knights showed how complete of a team they can be with a strong defensive showing. Dracut had 172 total yards of offense, but 79 of those came against the North Andover backups on its last drive.
Wolfgang, Jack Roche and Sebastian Vente all played well on the line, and both Jadynn Mencia and Shaun Nichols came up from the secondary to make big hits.
“We’re definitely starting to play better,” said Dubzinski.
After starting the season 1-3, the defending Division 2 state champs have rattled off two wins in a row heading into Friday’s game vs. Billerica. It’s certainly a start, and, if Friday was a sign of things to come, the Knights will once again prove to be a tough out come playoff time.
“We’re really moving,” said Wolfgang. “I think we have a great chance to make a run in the playoffs.”
North Andover 41, Dracut 14
Dracut (3-3): 0 6 0 8 — 14
North Andover (3-3): 14 14 7 6 — 41
First Quarter
NA — Matt Chicko 37 pass from Peter Radulski (kick failed), 7:03
NA — Ricky Brutus 9 run (Brutus run), 0:50
Second Quarter
NA — Max Wolfgang 11 pass from Radulski (Seth DiSalvo kick), 7:34
Dracut — Mitchell Cripps 4 pass from Jean Carlos Santiago (run failed), 1:38
NA — Freddy Gabin 21 run (DiSalvo kick), 0:42
Third Quarter
NA — Gabin 3 run (DiSalvo kick), 5:00
Fourth Quarter
NA — Brutus 1 run (kick failed), 9:50
Dracut — Lucas Ibarguen 45 run (Jacob Pynn run), 5:10
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NORTH ANDOVER (38-181): Freddy Gabin 18-101, Ricky Brutus 11-58, Matt Chicko 3-13, Mike Difo 3-11, Peter Radulski 1-3, AJ Lawrence 1-(-3), Jack O’Connell 1-(-2); DRACUT (20-134): Lucas Ibarguen 10-95, Jean Carlos Santiago 9-37, Sloan Carter 1-2
PASSING: NORTH ANDOVER — Radulski 8-13-0, 153, O’Connell 1-1-0, -6; DRACUT — Santiago 6-9-0, 30, Jacob Pynn 3-5-0, 8
RECEIVING: NORTH ANDOVER — Max Wolfgang 3-73, Chicko 3-60, Brutus 2-20, D’Andre King 1-(-6); DRACUT — Mitchell Cripps 6-25, Dominic Silvestro 2-12, Ibarguen 1-1
