Needless to say, Windham junior Rohan Rai is ahead of schedule.
Prior to the season, he had — among others — two main goals, to break 16 minutes in a 5K race and to break 17 minutes on Derryfield’s demanding 5K course. Well, check and check.
Rai took care of Derryfield early, running 16:44 at the Manchester Invitational and, the weekend before last, he broke 16 minutes with a superb 15:47.07 while placing first at the Pelham Invitational, which was held at Nashua South. That set a 5K Windham cross country record, bettering the previous mark by two seconds.
“I knew I was in good shape but I was surprised by those times,” said Rai, who moved to Windham from Merrimack just prior to his freshman year. “The time (at the Pelham meet) was shocking, definitely not expecting it.”
By contrast, Rai’s best 5K time last year was a 17:15 and his best time at Derryfield was 17:31. The dramatic improvement has forced him to come up with some new goals.
“Hopefully to make All-State and to get the school record (17:36) at Derryfield,” said Rai, who is priming for Saturday’s Division 2 state meet at Derryfield.
So why the big improvement?
“Our coach (Kelly Fox) really amped up the summer workouts compared to last year and that made a difference,” said Rai. “And she and my teammates have pushed me more.”
Also pushing Rai has been former Jaguar teammate Spenser Sawyer, who is currently a sophomore runner at UNH. He held the previous Windham 5K record (15:49) and has been like a mentor to Rai.
“By far, he (Sawyer) has been one of the biggest influences on me, not only in running but in life in general,” said Rai, whose older brother Hersh also ran for the Jaguars. “When I first came to Windham, he and his brother, Nick, were the most welcoming and I haven’t forgotten.
“He’s given me so much advice and I run with him whenever he comes home from college. Of course, he’s faster so he pushes me, which I need. I owe a lot to him.”
And, what made Rai’s school record at the Pelham Invitational so special was that Sawyer was there to witness it.
Fox, for one, is not surprised by Rai’s development. She saw some potential as a freshman but he suffered a bad ankle sprain early and missed much of the cross country season.
“He started to come on last year and he had a good spring in track,” said Fox. “I saw that he had some speed and he has a great work ethic so I knew the talent was there. I thought it was just a matter of time and gaining a little confidence.”
A three-season runner, Rai was clocked in 4:40 for the 1,600 in track last year and 10:15 for the 3,200 while also running a 2:02 a split on the 4x800 relay. He’s aiming for a 4:25 mile and a 1:57 in the open 800 this year. But that is far from his mind at the moment.
“Cross country is by far my favorite (sport),” he said. “It’s more fun and the races are longer, which I like.”
The way he’s running this fall, it’s understandable that he’s having a lot of fun.
India background
In case you’re wondering about Rai’s name, his parents are originally from India and much of his family still lives there. He’s visited India twice, which was a mixed bag.
“It was nice going there, but I got sick both times,” said Rai. “I couldn’t handle the food.”
