METHUEN — Andover had redemption on its mind heading into Methuen High Saturday afternoon, along with a year-old aching for revenge.
“This game was huge!” said linebacker Shamus Florio. “Coming off a rough Central Catholic loss last week, today was big. And after Methuen beat us in the final seconds last year, we needed to come in here and get the big win.”
A week after a frustrating loss to their arch-rival, and a year after Methuen beat them on a touchdown with 0:40 left in the game, the Golden Warriors delivered in a big way on Saturday.
Andover scored touchdowns on all four of its first-half possessions and allowed Methuen just one trip inside its red zone all afternoon, rolling to a 28-0 victory.
“We needed this win bad,” said Andover (3-3) linebacker Michael Slayton. “Coming off the bad loss to Central, we needed it. And we had thought a lot about last year’s loss to Methuen .We had to go out and get them back.”
No one was more motivated than Golden Warrior star running back Josh “Bibi” Ramos, who suffered a season-ending broken leg in last fall’s loss to Methuen.
“This game meant the world to me,” said Ramos. “I needed to come out here and put on a show.”
Ramos did just that, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. His best TD was his last, taking a pitch to the right and breaking free for a 69-yard score with 0:07 left before halftime.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Ramos now has exactly 800 rushing yards and an Eagle-Tribune area-high 14 touchdowns for the season.
“Bibi had a great game,” said freshman starting QB Scott Brown Jr. “It’s wonderful to have him back there with me. He’s so fast. The whole offense was working really well tonight.”
Brown added 40 yards rushing nine carries, while Slayton scored the Golden Warriors’ other touchdown, a 2-yard plunge out of a goal-line package.
“We have a lot of talent,” said Slayton. “We just have to execute. We were focused, and we did it today. We showed that we can compete with anybody”
Andover’s defense also excelled against a Methuen offense that was playing without Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB Connor Bryant, who underwent surgery last week for a broken bone in his foot.
Slayton led the charge with 12 tackles. Aneudy Moreno added eight stops, Florio had a sack and Jolfy Frias, Kelvin Davila and Aiden Hatt each grabbed an interception.
“The defense played great,” said Florio. “We knew what was coming. We knew we had to stop the running game, because they are tough on the ground. That was our focus, we grinded it out and it was awesome.”
Leading Methuen was Kareem Coleman. Normally a receiver, he saw time at running back and Wildcat quarterback, rushing for 78 yards on 18 carries.
Andover will look to keep rolling when it hosts Haverhill (0-5), scheduled for Saturday at noon.. Methuen will look to get back on track when it travels to Central Catholic (4-1), scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
“This is the best feeling in the world, winning against a good team,” said Ramos. “This is a huge confidence boost. We feel ready to play anyone.”
Relive the action
For a video highlight reel from Andover football’s win over Methuen, visit us online.
Andover 28, Methuen 0
Andover (3-3): 7 21 0 0 — 28
Methuen (4-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
A — Josh Ramos 5 run (Shamus Florio kick), 3:29
Second Quarter
A — Michael Slayton 2 run (Florio kick), 10:44
A — Ramos 7 run (Florio kick), 9:19
A — Ramos 69 run (Florio kick), 0:07
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover (30-195) — Josh Ramos 14-148, Scott Brown 9-40, Michael Slayton 1-2, Victor Harrington 2-7, Lincoln Beal 1-1, Will Perry 1-(-1), Andrew Layman 1-(-1), Erik Aulbach 1-(-1); Methuen (38-103) — Kareem Coleman 18-78, Zac Bergeron 14-38, Joe Gangi 6-(-13)
PASSING: Andover — Brown 3-6-0, 49, Harrington 0-3-0; Methuen — Gangi 7-18-3, 74
RECEIVING: Andover — Josh Ramos 1-26, Jolfy Frias 1-16, Jackson McCarthy 1-7; Methuen — Coleman 3-36, Bergeron 3-27, Nic Mathieu 1-11
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
