BILLERICA — At halftime, Josh Ramos hadn’t truly found his groove.
The Andover running back, after all, had only 64 yards on nine carries.
“I wanted more,” said Ramos. “I had to be a little more patient, but I knew it was there.”
In the second half, Ramos found those yards in a big way.
The senior exploded for 172 yards on just 10 carries in the second half as Andover ran away from Billerica for its first win of the season, 32-14 on Friday night.
“This was a huge game,” said quad-captain Kelvin Davila. “We needed a win. We felt really good. We knew we had a great offense, and our defense really stepped up. It was an exciting night.”
No one was more exciting than Ramos. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound halfback finished his night with 236 yards on 19 carries, good for a 12.4 average per attempt. He now has 488 rushing yards in just three games.
“This feels amazing, finally getting a win,” said Ramos. “We wanted it really bad. This was the biggest game of the season. We needed the ‘W’”
It was the passing game which initially gave Andover the lead.
In the first, QB Victor Harrington fired a pass that Davila hauled in for a 39-yard touchdown.
“That was so exciting because it was my first varsity touchdown,” said Davila. “Victor threw a nice ball.”
With three seconds left in the first half, Harrington lined up at receiver, took a reverse pitch and threw a 3-yard TD to tight end Shamus Florio. The sophomore QB then added a 39-yard score to Michael Slayton on the third play of the second half.
That’s when Ramos took over.
First, he broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter.
He then saved the best for last. After being met in the hole by a defender, Ramos plowed through one man, shook off another and bolted 55 yards for a score on the third play of the fourth quarter.
“On the first one I stayed patient, saw the hole open up and took it,” said Ramos. “On the second, I just stayed in the zone and somehow got into the end zone. I wanted more.”
Following the game, Andover coach E.J. Perry said he had to have a chat with Ramos, after he was caught from behind on a 55-yard run in the first half.
“I had a little talk with him at halftime about being caught, because he doesn’t usually get caught,” said Perry with a laugh. “But on those two touchdowns, especially the second one, it was all him.”
Ramos and Harrington were backed up by a stellar effort by the Golden Warrior defense, which turned Billerica away without points on three trips inside the Andover 20-yard line in the first half.
Leading the way were Davila (8 tackles), Florio (7 tackles) and Ryan Dennehy (2 sacks, pass deflection). Seth Jablonski and Jonathan Davila each intercepted a pass.
“The last few years our defense has struggled,” said Davila. “So I think today makes a statement that our defense this year is legit. We are feeling good right now. I think we can keep playing well and earn some wins.”
Andover 32, Billerica 14
Andover (1-2): 7 6 12 7 — 32
Billerica (0-2): 0 0 7 7 — 14
First Quarter
AND — Kelvin Davila 39 pass from Victor Harrington (Shamus Florio kick), 0:29
Second Quarter
AND — Florio 3 pass from Harrington (kick failed), 0:03
Third Quarter
AND — Michael Slayton 39 pass from Harrington (rush failed), 10:44
BILL — Colby Cyrus 80 pass from Nolan Houlihan (Shaan Rana kick), 4:47
AND — Josh Ramos 64 run (rush failed), 2:39
Fourth Quarter
AND — Ramos 55 run (Florio kick), 10:25
BILL — Dom Gird 1 run (Rana kick), 0:43
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: ANDOVER (30-314) — Josh Ramos 19-236, Scott Brown 6-74, Andrew Layman 2-3, Will Perry 1-3, Victor Harrington 2-(-2); BILLERICA (29-108) — Nick Gualtieri 6-45, DJ Sidell 7-68, Brian Hamilton 3-4, Steve Brennan 5-0, Dom Gird 1-1, Nolan Houlihan 7-(-15), Nick Magliozzi 1-2
PASSING: ANDOVER — Harrington 6-16-3, 183; BILLERICA — Houlihan 10-28-2, 189; Sidell 0-1-0
RECEIVING: ANDOVER — Lincoln Beal 1-69, Kelvin Davila 1-39, Michael Slayton 1-39, Jolfy Frias 2-33, Shamus Florio 1-3; BILLERICA — Colby Cyrus 5-127, Brennan 1-44, Shawn Colby 2-20, Nick Gualtieri 1-1, Nathan Young 1-(-3)
