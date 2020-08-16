Rask opts out, but Bruins gain edge 

TORONTO (AP) — Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goalie Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle had a goal and assist to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday for a 2-1 series lead.
Rask’s absence was announced Saturday morning and it did not seem to rattle the defending Eastern Conference champions later in the day.
The Vezina Trophy finalist is the highest-profile player to opt out of the league’s return from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and helped Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year.
Rask left the league’s bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children, including a newborn.
In a statement posted on social media at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Rask stated, "I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family. I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support."
Game 4 is Monday night, when fifth-seeded Carolina may be without Andrei Svechnikov against fourth-seeded Boston. The 20-year-old Russian forward was injured late in the game when his right leg, near his ankle, buckled after getting tied up with Bruins defender Zdeno Chara in front of the net.
Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand added goals for the Bruins. Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes.
Boston was without star David Pastrnak for a second straight game due to an undisclosed ailment.
Halak, the Bruins' 35-year-old backup goaltender, played well and will assume the team's No. 1 duties in net for the remainder of the postseason. Halak has appeared in 31 career postseason games, including one during this year's round robin tournament against the Flyers.
He'll be backed up by 27-year-old Max Legace, who has 17 games of NHL experience over the past two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, and 22-year-old Dan Vladar, who has never appeared in an NHL game.
"During the course of the time up here, it's been increasingly more and more difficult for Tuukka to mentally stay where he needs to be, and ultimately (he) made a decision that he felt he had to be in a different place ... the priority for Tuukka at this point in time, rightfully so, has to be his family — and we support that,"noted Boston GM Don Sweeney.
Sweeney also stated that the team has complete faith in Halak. "We feel very confident. Jaro’s been there and was on a ride last year, he knows what this team is capable of," he said.
Having twice led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final in his career — including Game 7 against St. Louis last year on TD Garden ice — Rask is 51-42 in 93 career NHL playoff games with a 2.20 goals against average, .926 save percentage and seven shutouts, all with Boston.
