It’s almost as if the baseball gods are conspiring against Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan, doing all they can to keep him off the field for Northern Essex Community College.
Two years ago, he was unable to pitch an inning as he recovered from Tommy John arm surgery. Last year was pretty much wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back at full strength and ready to pitch up a storm this spring, he was hit by a severe case of the flu in early April and missed two weeks. Drained by the time off, he’s been working his way back to full strength ever since.
“I was feeling pretty weak but I knew I didn’t have coronavirus,” said the 20-year-old Vaughan. “But I got tested anyway — it was negative. But, after that, I had to work hard to get back to where I was pitching.”
Where Vaughan was before the flu was stronger than he’s ever been.
“I was throwing around 80-81 (mph) before the surgery but it’s 85-87 this year,” said Vaughan. “I’m throwing harder than ever.”
Slowly working his way back as the Knights (19-10) prepare for the regional in New Jersey starting May 20, Vaughan has been effective. Although he has only compiled 16 innings over five appearances, he has a 2-1 record, 17 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.94.
Northern Essex coach Jeff Mejia has been impressed with what he has seen of Vaughan in his limited appearances and — despite a terrific pitching staff that includes aces in Levi Burrill, Todd Tringale and Ronald Luke — is counting on him in the regional.
“He’s throwing the ball good now and he’s a big part of our plans in the regional,” said Mejia. “He may get a start or be the first guy out of the bullpen. He has the ability to really help us.”
For his part, Vaughan doesn’t care how he’s used. He’s just happy to be back in good health as a member of what he feels is a superior pitching staff.
“I think it’s the best staff we’ve had and we’ll do well (in the regional),” he said. “We may not have as much power as we’ve had but I think this is the most complete team we’ve had.”
Now in his third year at NECC, Vaughan is qualified to compare. And he’ll be able to do that even more next year because he plans to return for a final year of eligibility while gaining a second degree before hopefully reaching his goal.
“I would like to go Division 1 (for baseball) but I’ll go anywhere someone wants me,” said Vaughan. “It’s always been a dream of mine to keep playing.”
The way Vaughan has battled back from adversity and added velocity to his pitches, it’s certainly a realistic goal — if he can stay healthy.
Mighty on mound
Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan is probably the fourth or fifth best pitcher on a deep staff for Northern Essex. Following are the Knights’ top three pitchers heading into the regional.
Levi Burrill, sophomore — 4-2, 2.47 ERA, 62 strikeouts in 47 innings
Todd Tringale, freshman — 4-1, 1.60 ERA, 70 strikeouts in 45 innings
Ronald Luke, sophomore — 5-2, 3.91 ERA, 31 strikeouts in 25 innings
