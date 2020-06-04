Methuen’s Stanley Hanci would have almost certainly been the athlete to beat in the 400 meters in Massachusetts this spring.
He likely would have entered the Eastern Mass. Division 1 meet, scheduled for last weekend, with the field chasing him, as he attempted to defend his title.
That would have been a major departure from last year, when the 400 favorites never saw Hanci coming — literally.
Hanci, then a junior, didn’t qualify for the fastest 400 race, known as the “seeded heat” last season. Instead, he ran in a slower race.
But that didn’t matter. Hanci flew to a school-record 49.20, winning the EMass. Division 1 title.
“I knew I was able to run the time I ran that day,” said Hanci. “It was just about me finally being able to execute. That is one of my favorite track memories.”
The University of Rhode Island track recruit couldn’t defend his crown this spring, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“My goal for this season was definitely to repeat at Division 1s, try to win the All-State title in the 400 and qualify for New Balance Nationals,” said Hanci. “I placed fourth at All-States last year, and I was motivated more than ever to win it all.”
Despite the lost spring, Hanci delivered a stellar career for Methuen High.
This winter, Hanci was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star. He set a Rangers school record in the 300 (35.22) as runner-up at the Merrimack Valley Conference meet, then took a second at Division 1 States (35.34). He also won the 400 (50.29) at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational.
Hanci was also an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring, when he won his EMass. Division 1 title — the 49.20 is sixth fastest in Eagle-Tribune area history — and matched that time at All-States, the fastest for a non-senior. He also helped the Rangers’ 4x400 win the MVC meet title.
“Stanley’s dedication and hard work, combined with talent, took him to where he is today,” said Methuen track coach Kevin Alliette. “We were expecting big things from him this spring.”
But it wasn’t just his speed that left a major impression on the Methuen coaching staff.
“He’s quirky, and more nerdy than he likes to let on,” said Methuen track coach Brittany Caprio. “He loves old school rap and fashion — we went to Gucci at New Balance Nationals so he could maybe buy some new shoes. He loves video games and Marvel movies.”
The music and fashion are, in fact, contributors to Hanci’s success on the track.
“I’m really into sneakers,” he said. “I’m a big basketball fan and I respect athletes like (Michael) Jordan and LeBron (James). I love their work ethic and dedication, and it inspires me to continue to work harder.
“I’m a fan of rap from the 1990s and early 2000s. I listen to it before a race because it puts me in the right mood. I’d say some of my favorite artists are OutKast, Kanye West and Nas.”
Hanci spent his early years in Brockton, where he lived with his mother and grandmother, before moving to Methuen in the sixth grade. In the spring of his freshman year, he went out for the Methuen track team.
“I love basketball, it’s my favorite sport,” he said. “I tried track, and since I am a very competitive person, I fell in love with the competitive nature of the sport.”
Hanci proved he could compete with the best as a sophomore, when he won the 400 at MVCs (50.66).
“What I think is most interesting is that Stanley is essentially self-made,” said Caprio. “After freshman year, he made the big decision to give up basketball and football for track. He also removed himself from kids who weren’t conducting themselves in ways the benefitted the team. He will be greatly missed.”
Hanci is now excited to run for URI, a member of the Atlantic 10.
“Growing up it was always a dream to compete at the collegiate level,” said Hanci. “I’m grateful to (URI track coach John Copeland) for giving me this opportunity. I chose URI because their program and the environment will be the best for me to continue to grow as an athlete.”
VERY VERSATILE
While Methuen’s Stanley Hanci is best known for his record-setting 400/300-meter skills, the URI recruit impressed in a variety of events.
This winter, Hanci high jumped 6-1, ran a 1:25.99 600-meter and helped Methuen’s 4x200 place fifth at All-States (1:31.92). Last spring, he long jumped 19-11 at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational and helped the Rangers’ sprint medley relay take second at Andover Boosters (1:36.52).
