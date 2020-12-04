The play that cost Salem’s Mitch McGinn nearly a year of hockey began like countless others.
“It was a typical play,” remembered McGinn. “We were breaking the puck out and I got hit and, when I got hit, my skate stuck in the ice, my knee twisted and I tore my ACL.”
Playing for prep school Governor’s Academy last winter, McGinn suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee that required surgery and more than six months of rehabilitation.
Now, finally cleared to return to action in October, the 2017 Eagle-Tribune boys hockey MVP is off to a fast start.
McGinn has scored four goals and added three assists in nine games this winter as a top forward for the New Hampshire Avalanche of the junior Eastern Hockey League.
“It felt like forever since I had played hockey, so it’s been very exciting to get back on the ice and have some success,” said McGinn. “This has exceeded my expectations. I didn’t know what to expect playing juniors, but so far it’s been great. With everything going on in the world, it’s just nice to get back on the ice.”
INJURY AND RECOVERY
McGinn began his high school career at Salem High, scoring 32 goals in two seasons (2015-17) playing for his father, 22-year Blue Devils head coach Mark McGinn. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a freshman and MVP as a sophomore (19 goals.)
McGinn then transferred to Governor’s Academy (Newbury, Mass.), where he repeated his sophomore year. The following season, as a junior, he tallied 13 goals and 14 assists and earned All-ISL honors.
He continued that success last winter, notching five goals and 10 assists. But disaster struck when McGinn suffered his torn ACL, costing him the season’s final 15 games.
“It was very difficult to have that injury end my senior season,” he said. “I knew there was no way to make it better right away, so I did what I could to best help the team off the ice. I continued to go to practices and stay involved the best I could.
“I had surgery midway through March, just before COVID shut everything down. I wasn’t able to get back on the ice until mid-July, and at that point I was only able to skate by myself. After that, I slowly made my way back to practices and got cleared to play full contact at the beginning of October.”
An added challenge for McGinn was rehabbing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID made it difficult,” he said. “I was lucky enough to have a family friend and athletic trainer come to the house and help me. The difficult part was the days he wasn’t there, when it was up to me to motivate myself and do it on my own.”
JOINING THE AVALANCHE
When McGinn returned to the ice this fall, he did so with the New Hampshire Avalanche — based in Hooksett, N.H. — of the Eastern Hockey League. The EHL features 18 teams across 15 states.
McGinn wasted no time making his presence felt, scoring two goals in his debut with the Avs. He added a goal and an assist two games later.
“It was very exciting to score two goals in my first game with the Avalanche,” he said. “I was very nervous about playing for the first time since my injury, but my teammates were a huge help in getting me ready.
“I’m only about 85% back (from my injury). It’s still impacting my game in a mental way. I know where I was before the injury, and I know I need to work as hard as I can every time I’m on the ice. That’s what will get me back to where I want to be.”
McGinn now hopes a big season with New Hampshire will increase his college hockey opportunities.
“My goal this season is to find a home for the next four years,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to be in touch with some schools recently, so I have to keep working to get back to 100%.”
FAMILY CONNECTION
Salem’s Mitch McGinn had a close connection to the New Hampshire Avalanche before joining the team this season.
New Hampshire team president Mario Martiniello is a longtime family friend, and served as an assistant on Mark McGinn’s Salem High staff when the Blue Devils won the 2003-04 Division 1 state title. Martiniello then spent seven seasons as Andover High head coach (2004-2011).
Mario’s son Robert Martiniello, also of Salem, is a top defenseman for the Avalanche and a close friend of Mitch.
