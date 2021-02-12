NEW BRITAIN, Conn. -- Sophomore Jordan Minor scored a game-high 15 points, senior Devin Jensen added 14 points and two 3-pointers and the Merrimack College men's basketball team allowed a season-low 46 points on its way to a 16-point win, 62-46, at Central Connecticut on Thursday night.
Merrimack (7-4) has now won six of its last seven games to move into sole possession of first place in the Northeast Conference (NEC).
For a near 15-minute period spanning the first and second halves, the Warriors forced the Blue Devils into 16 missed shots over 17 attempts to take control of the game.
During that time, Merrimack utilized a 24-4 run that created a 17-point lead for the Warriors that never dipped below 14 points over the remainder of the evening. In addition to forcing shooting woes, Merrimack's defense also caused CCSU to commit 21 turnovers.
Freshman Malik Edmead contributed 11 points off the bench too as he and Minor put forth some thunderous dunks throughout the night at Detrick Gymnasium.
