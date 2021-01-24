Her brother is gone, but their spirited rivalry lives on.
Methuen-Tewksbury hockey star Jessica Driscoll was named her team’s MVP after leading the Red Rangers past Central Catholic in the second annual Ryan Driscoll Memorial Game.
Even 19 months after his passing, Jessica can’t resist a little ribbing.
As she says, “I’ll go out and make him proud. And maybe show him up.”
The Tewksbury High junior scored three goals in the Jan. 16 win over Central Catholic, where her older brother Ryan was a member of the boys’ hockey team.
She explained, “After the first goal, I thought, ‘Wow, I got one for him.’
“After the second and third goals, I thought, ‘He must be really proud. But now I’m beating him.’”
Before Ryan Driscoll, then 16, died in a June 2019 auto accident, the Driscolls loved nothing more than outdoing each other.
“Our biggest competition was always hockey,” said Jessica, who scored 25 goals as a sophomore last winter. “We competed in everything. Especially hockey.”
Hockey was in the blood. Dad, Dennis Driscoll, grew up playing and passed the love on to his two children.
PROUD COACH
Methuen-Tewksbury coach Sarah Oteri said, “She plays to honor him. It just makes sense to get a hat trick in the game.”
Bright and personable, Jessica speaks with surprising ease about her brother. It’s the maturity of a National Honor Society student and the team’s lone captain as just a junior.
“She’s very open talking about it. The family is as well,” said Oteri. “Hat trick or no hat trick, the athlete and person she is honors him every day.”
Driscoll is thrilled the game was started last winter in her brother’s memory. The first game was an exhibition which drew a full house. This year there was no fans due to the pandemic.
Jessica said, “It’s just a great way to remember and honor him and to bring all the towns together.”
Early on, Jessica ventured to a lot of towns and a lot of cold rinks watching Ryan play.
“I basically grew up in the rink watching him play,” said Driscoll, who also plays lacrosse for Tewksbury High. “I don’t want to admit it, but I wanted to follow him. It was a constant back-and-forth competition.”
Of course, she’ll never forget that horrible day when Ryan lost control of his SUV on Interstate 93 North in Andover.
She said, “It was really hard. I was playing a game and walking out of the rink when I got the phone call. But this has shown us how much people truly care.
“My friends and my parents’ friends and my brother’s friends, were by our side for months. His friends still drop by.”
KEEPING HIM CLOSE
While she’s playing, Jessica does several things to keep Ryan close.
She, Ryan and their father always wore Shamrocks on their helmet as a nod to their Irish heritage.
Jessica wears bracelets with #NeverForget and #RD19. Ryan wore No. 19. One of his coaches, Zach Lebowitz, had them made.
Their mother, Lisa Driscoll, took flowers from the funeral and made worry stones.
“Before each game, I play with them and bring them with me to the rink,” said Jessica.
This year Alexis Raymond from Tewksbury High and ex-Central hockey player Jake Doucette put together a video from ex-Central teammates and Jessica’s Methuen-Tewksbury teammates.
“I was so amazed,” Jessica said of the video. “It was really touching.”
GOOD-NATURED TAUNT
Their father, Dennis Driscoll, told the Tewksbury Town Crier newspaper a funny story.
It was after Methuen-Tewksbury won the 2019 Division 1 state title.
He said, “The day that Jessica got her state championship ring, it was pouring rain outside. We went home to change into dry clothes and I was changing my shirt and all of a sudden I hear this loud tapping sound. Jessica was literally tapping Ryan’s box (with his ashes) with her ring and saying, ‘Hey, Ryan, what do you think of this?’
“Ever since that night, she’ll come into the room and give him a little fist pump (with the ring on, while touching the box).”
DRISCOLL SCHOLARSHIP
Donations may be made to the Ryan Driscoll Memorial Scholarship-payable to Central Catholic High School, and mailed to Central Catholic High School, 300 Hampshire St., Lawrence, MA 01841.
