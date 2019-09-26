ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Minor finally got the 200th strikeout he wanted so badly, on a borderline pitch right after the Texas Rangers purposely let a foul pop drop in the ninth inning.
“It’s just an accomplishment that I was looking at this past offseason of wanting to improve on this year,” Minor said after the Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Minor (14-10) entered needing nine strikeouts to reach the season milestone and got off to a fast start by striking out six of the first 11 batters. He fanned another in the fifth but didn’t get his eighth until Sam Travis ending the seventh on his 117th pitch, which matched Minor’s career high.
The 31-year-old lefty had a 1-2-3 eighth with the Red Sox swinging at his only three pitches of the inning for outs, so he came back in the ninth and lobbed a knuckleball for a ball before Sandy León flied out. Chris Owings, who had tied the game at 5-all with a homer in the seventh, then popped up a 1-1 pitch. First baseman Ronald Guzmán was coming in to make the catch when he started to hear Minor.
“Everybody was yelling. ... I heard a lot of ‘drop it!’ So I had to drop it,” Guzmán said.
“I didn’t love the idea that we dropped a popup at the end, but on the other side of that, they swung at three pitches in a row in the eighth inning down by two,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said.
Woodward’s next thought was that Minor better strike out Owings. And Minor got the milestone K on the next pitch when umpire C.B. Bucknor called strike three on a pitch that appeared to be up and maybe out of the zone.
Mookie will play
Mookie Betts missed his second game in a row since coming out of Tuesday’s series opener after he jammed his left toe against the wall while playing defense. Alex Cora said the 2018 AL MVP will play at home this weekend. ... Boston finished 46-35 on the road but is just 37-41 at Fenway. ... Jackie Bradley Jr. also hit a solo homer in the seventh. ... Andrew Benintendi fouled a pitch off his right calf in the fourth and was replaced by a pinch hitter the following inning. ... David Price had a cyst removed from his left wrist. Cora said everything went fine and that Price should be ready for a normal spring training.
