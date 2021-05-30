BOSTON — The Red Sox vs. Marlins game scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to rain in the Fenway area and a forecast that showed rain throughout the remainder of the day.
The game has been rescheduled for Monday, June 7, at 5:10 p.m. That date was originally scheduled to be an off day for both teams. The Red Sox will be at the New York Yankees on June 6, then will return home to host the Houston Astros on June 8.
The Marlins were not scheduled to return to Boston in 2021.
The Red Sox will return to action on Monday, when they will open a four-game series at the Houston Astros. Monday’s first pitch is a 4:10 p.m.
They will then travel to the New York Yankees on Friday-Sunday.
FISHER CATS POSTPONED
Bridgewater, N.J – Sunday’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Somerset Patriots (Yankees) has been canceled due to rain.
The game will be not be made up, which means the Fisher Cats are now scheduled to play 119 games this season.
The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 1 to begin a six-game homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets),
