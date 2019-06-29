Red Sox Report Card: Midterm grades are in for Boston hitters

Yesterday the pitchers got their midterm marks, so now it’s time for the position players.
There are a couple of standouts at the head of the class — neither of whom were finalists to start the All-Star Game — a few clunkers, and some more middling grades.
Here are the hitters first half grades, with stats up to the London series:
Andrew Benintendi — C+
.277 BA, 7 HR, 36 RBI, .798 OPS
Turning 25 later this week, what kind of player is Benintendi going to be? The left fielder has All-Star potential, but now in his fourth season, he’s seemingly settled into a role as a serviceable player. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it feels like Benintendi has more to give.
Mookie Betts — C+
.261 BA, 13 HR, 37 RBI, .838 OPS
Betts’ numbers would be fine for a player that wasn’t named Mookie Betts, but after an MVP award in 2018, this has been a serious regression. If the Red Sox are going to make a run in the second half, they’re going to need their most talented player to elevate his game.
Xander Bogaerts — A
.298 BA, 15 HR, 55 RBI, .924 OPS
Bogaerts has been Boston’s best player in the first half, bar none. He’s been steady in the field, clutch at the plate, and he’s grown into a leadership role in the clubhouse. This is exactly what the Red Sox were hoping for when they signed him to a six-year extension.
Jackie Bradley Jr. — C
.220 BA, 8 HR, 27 RBI, .714 OPS
Bradley’s first 40 games were an F, but his next 40 would earn an A, so he’s sitting at an even C on the season. Streaky throughout his career, Bradley hasn’t cooled for over a month now. Perhaps his new swing is here to stay.
Michael Chavis — B+
.263 BA, 12 HR, 38 RBI, .785 OPS
The first half contributor that nobody was expecting, Chavis has shown legitimate power at the big league level. Like all rookies he’s taken his lumps, but Chavis has carried the offense at times, too, and never looked overwhelmed when he was thrown into a brand new position.
Rafael Devers — A
.322 BA, 12 HR, 49 RBI, .897 OPS
It hasn’t just been a step forward, Devers has taken an absolute leap. The 22-year-old third baseman looks like he’s going to be a force at the plate for years to come. His glove is coming along nicely, too, as Devers’ errors are down and how-did-he-get-to-that plays are becoming commonplace.
Brock Holt — B+
.318 BA, 1 HR, 15 RBI, .800 OPS
It started slowly because an excited two-year-old poked him in the eye and scratched his cornea, but since returning from the injured list, Holt has been exactly who the Sox want him to be. Versatile in the field, solid at the plate and light-hearted in the clubhouse, Holt remains one of the league’s best glue guys.
Sandy Leon — D
.195 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI, .564 OPS
Leon was recalled to get the pitching staff back on track after a terrible start. It hasn’t happened that way. Catching predominantly Chris Sale, the Red Sox are only 15-12 in Leon’s starts. At the plate he’s battled to find the Mendoza Line.
J.D. Martinez — B
.287 BA, 17 HR, 45 RBI, .892 OPS
Still on pace to have a strong power season, Martinez’s batting average has dropped more than .40 points from a year ago. He’s been battling a bad back, but Martinez is another elite player that could raise his game to another level in the second half.
Mitch Moreland — B+
.225 BA, 13 HR, 34 RBI, .859 OPS
As Boston began April abysmally, Moreland was one of the only players that didn’t oversleep. Nobody came through with more timely hits early in the season, and as a bad hamstring injury keeps him on the shelf, Moreland’s absence has been felt.
Eduardo Nunez — D
.236 BA, 2 HR, 18 RBI, .571 OPS
If the Red Sox start to get healthy, how long is Nunez going to be on the roster? The veteran hasn’t done anything particularly well this season and his -1.1 WAR is the worst on the team. At this point, Chavis, Holt, and Marco Hernandez are more productive options at second base.
Steve Pearce — F
.180 BA, 1 HR, 9 RBI, .503 OPS
One of the sharpest declines in recent memory, Pearce has gone from World Series hero to a guy just struggling to hit the baseball. Still batting .167 on his Triple-A rehab assignment as of Saturday, it’d be a surprise to see Pearce back with the big club anytime soon. Another injured list stint or a DFA feel more likely.
Christian Vazquez — B+
.288 BA, 10 HR, 30 RBI, .801 OPS
Where did this pop come from? Vazquez has hit more first-half homers than the rest of his career combined. He’s looking more and more like the catcher Alex Cora has long said Vazquez can be.
Incomplete:
Marco Hernandez, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, Sam Travis
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
