1. World Series rematch
The most must-see series of the month will come right after the All-Star Break, when Dave Roberts brings the Dodgers to Fenway Park. Undeterred by a second consecutive World Series loss, Los Angeles has been the best team in baseball this year.
Cody Bellinger has emerged as a legit superstar, Hyun-Jin Ryu is a Cy Young frontrunner, and Walker Buehler is one of the game's most electric young pitchers. Oh, and that means old friend Joe Kelly will be returning, too.
2. Alex's All-Stars
We still don't know how many Boston players are heading to this month's All-Star Game, but we do know the manager will be representing the Red Sox. As last season's AL pennant winner, Alex Cora will be on the bench in Cleveland. His lone assistant will be Terry Francona because his other choice decided to pass.
Cora got an exception from the MLB to have his brother Joey, Pittsburgh's third base coach, on the AL staff. But he waited too long and Joey declined the offer because he'd already made vacation plans. Older brothers are the best, aren't they?
3. Can Mookie finally get hot?
Mookie Betts hasn't been bad, but he hasn't yet been the Mookie Betts of 2018. Just a tick off all season long, Betts' batting average and OPS numbers are under his career marks, and well below the numbers he put up last season.
With hot weather finally here and the ball carrying at Fenway, maybe July is the month that everything finally clicks for the reigning MVP.
4. Time to gain some ground
With the Red Sox sitting smack dab in the middle of the AL East, they'll have plenty of opportunity to hurt their immediate competition. Nineteen of the 26 games this month are against divisional opponents, including eight against the Yankees and Rays, who the Sox are looking up at in the standings.
5. Will Sale win at home?
When the Red Sox return home on July 12, Chris Sale will have gone over a calendar year without a regular season win at Fenway Park. His last came on July 11, 2018.
It's a mind-blowing stat.
He did win Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees, but he's either taken the loss or gotten a no-decision in his last 12 non-playoff starts at home. Is this the month that the ace finally pitches well enough to pick up a W in front of the Fenway faithful?
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
