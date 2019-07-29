5 Red Sox Takes: Chris Sale regresses in series finale against Yankees

BOSTON — Three steps forward, one step back is certainly still an improvement for the 2019 Red Sox.
After taking the first three games against the Yankees, the Sox dropped the series finale on Sunday Night Baseball in sloppy fashion, 9-6. They made a three errors, walked six batters, and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.
Here are five takes from a balmy evening at Fenway Park:
1. Sale regresses
After back-to-back ace-like outings, Chris Sale took a major step back.
The lefty got off to a fast start, retiring the first six Yankees he faced, but they hit him hard in the middle innings. Sale caught too much plate with a slider to Didi Gregorius and a changeup to Austin Romine, and both Yanks smacked the middle-middle offerings out of the ballpark.
All told, Sale was tagged for six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, two more than his previous two outings combined.
2. Easy culprit to identify
Sale simply wasn’t throwing strikes.
He only allowed five hits, but walked three batters and all of those men came around to score. Fifty six of his 100 pitches were in the strike zone, the lowest percentage of his career with the Red Sox.
Sale’s command wasn’t sharp and he paid for it dearly.
3. Bad News Bears?
Down 6-3 in the seventh the Sox were still in striking distance, but blooper-reel defense ensured they wouldn’t be mounting a comeback.
With one out and the bases loaded, Jackie Bradley Jr. caught a fly ball in shallow center field, and with the runner at first almost to second base, it looked like the Red Sox had a tailor-made double play to escape the inning.
Xander Bogaerts pointed to first, Bradley threw right to the bag — and the ball skipped into the Red Sox dugout because nobody was covering the base.
Two runs were permitted to cross home plate because of the brain freeze, and the Yanks went up, 8-3.
4. No timely hitting
The Red Sox had plenty of traffic on the bases, but couldn’t come through with many clutch hits to bring runners home.
As a team, they went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine. Jackie Bradley Jr. had a particularly tough evening, striking out three times and leaving four men on base.
5. Benny goes deep
Andrew Benintendi’s power surge continued Sunday night.
The left fielder belted a home run into the right field bleachers, and was the only Red Sox player to record a hit with runners in scoring position, driving two home with an RBI single in the ninth.
Benintendi has been excellent since this crucial run against the Rays and Yanks began, batting over well .400 and giving the Sox lineup significantly more length.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
