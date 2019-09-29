5 Red Sox Takes: If this was it for Mookie Betts, he went out in style

BOSTON — If this was Mookie Betts’ final moment in a Red Sox uniform, it ended fittingly.
As Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson fumbled around with a ball in right, Betts scored from first base on a single, giving Boston a 5-4 walkoff win. It was a ridiculous run to the plate.
Here are five takes from the season finale:
1. Mookie’s mad dash
Betts is a legitimate five-tool outfielder, and his baserunning often goes underappreciated. The speed is obvious, but it’s complemented by a natural ability to read situations on the run.
“It’s just his instincts, man,” Xander Bogaerts said. “Throughout the years, playing with him, he seems like he’s one of the best baserunners in the game. He has a different type of vision, seeing plays, reading stuff, anticipating. I don’t think a lot of guys would go on that play or risk it at all, and he was safe by a mile. He’s special.”
2. A final act?
With ownership vowing to cut payroll and Betts seemingly intent to test free agency after 2020, there’s a real chance last year’s MVP is on the trade block this offseason.
Did it occur to Betts that his ninth inning at-bat could be his last in a Boston uniform?
“No, I was thinking about just winning the game at that point” he replied. “That’s out of my hands. I have my representation to take care of that type of stuff so I don’t worry about it.”
3. E-Rod doesn’t get to 20
Falling behind Orioles shortstop Richie Martin 3-0 with a rising pitch count, Eduardo Rodriguez saw his chance at a 20th win slipping away.
The young lefty buckled down.
Rodriguez battled back to work the count full, and then blew a 95 mph fastball by Martin. His final batter of season was emblematic of the year he put together.
“He was amazing,” Alex Cora said. “That last pitch was that fastball we always talk about, and we’re very proud of him.”
He still didn’t wind up with win No. 20, though.
4. Barnes blows the lead
Though Rodriguez got a 4-3 lead that put him in line for the win, it was short-lived.
Matt Barnes allowed the tying run to score in the eighth inning, and Rodriguez would have to be satisfied with a 19-win season. It was a shame, given his strong seven-inning effort.
5. Mr. 200
Rafael Devers notched his 200th hit of the season, fittingly, a double roped down the first base line.
“It feels good,” Devers said via translator. “It was a great accomplishment for me, but overall, I wish we’d just had a better season. But that just motivates me more to the upcoming season to be able to produce the same way that I did this year.”
The 22-year-old third baseman’s 200-hit season is only the 28th in Red Sox history.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
