The first batter Steven Hajjar faced while wearing a Michigan jersey, he struck him out in three pitches.
It came against the leadoff hitter for Arizona State, at the time the No. 9-ranked team in the country, back on Feb. 15.
But more importantly, it was also his first competitive pitch thrown in 603 days.
“I’d been waiting on that one for a while,” laughed the 6-foot-4 lefty from North Andover. “June 22, 2018 against Andover High was the last time that I threw competitively. I didn’t even know what to expect other than just trying to be the best I could out there.
“But I just knew when I was walking out to the mound that it was show time.”
Hajjar, now a red-shirt freshman for the Wolverines, finished his first collegiate start tossing six scoreless while allowing only three hits with seven strikeouts — against the No. 9 ranked team in the country — in a 5-0 shutout win.
Yeah, he put on a show.
It was a show that was over a year in the making after Hajjar was forced to miss all of his true freshman season with a torn ACL.
But before the NCAA cancelled the rest of the winter and spring seasons to the coronavirus pandemic, Hajjar boasted a team-best 3-0 record with a 2.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20.0 innings pitched for a Michigan (8-7) team that climbed to No. 1 in the country in the Baseball America poll at one point.
“It feels pretty good,” said Hajjar. “I made some adjustments in the offseason with our pitching coach, Chris Fetter, who’s one of the best coaches in the game. I’m throwing more of a hard curveball now, where in high school it was more of a slider.
“But I feel really good with everything right now. I feel confident.”
FIRE TO COMPETE
At his core, Hajjar is a fierce competitor.
“I don’t mess around on the mound out there,” said Hajjar. “It’s always me vs. the hitter. Out of 10, I’d say I’m a 10 when it comes to how hard I compete.”
That’s why, in many respects, last spring was one of the toughest periods of his life.
Our former Eagle-Tribune baseball MVP (2017) and two-time time All-Star at Central Catholic bucked going to the MLB out of high school to honor his commitment to Division 1 Michigan. The Brewers took Hajjar and his 92-mile-per-hour fastball in the 21st round of the 2018 draft (No. 635 overall) purely out of respect (he would have gone much higher), after he made it known he planned to keep his promise to the Wolverines.
So, quite simply, expectations were high coming in as a true freshman last spring.
But while playing a harmless game of pickup basketball with some friends during the offseason, Hajjar went up for a dunk and came down with a torn ACL. His season was over before it even started.
What made matters worse — for Hajjar personally — was that he was forced to simply watch as Michigan made a magical run to the College Baseball World Series finals. The Wolverines eventually lost to powerhouse Vanderbilt, but it was the program’s first CWS finals appearance since 1962.
Hajjar, of course, was as supportive a teammate as possible. But not being able to contribute and compete with his teammates still stung.
“It was tough, but at the same time I think it was good for me,” said Hajjar. “We had three of the top pitchers in the country last year, so that was big being able to watch them and learn from them. It’s bittersweet to see all of the success the team is having and wanting to have a bigger part of that on the mound. But in the end it was a good learning experience.”
And Hajjar certainly made up for the lost time, winning two Big-10 Freshman of the Week awards before the season was called off.
FUTURE BRIGHT DESPITE OUTBREAK
The NCAA announced on Saturday that all spring athletes will not lose a year of eligibility as a result of the cancellation of the season, meaning Hajjar will still have all four years remaining starting next spring.
The news was still tough to swallow, especially with how well Hajjar was pitching.
“Coach (Erik) Bakich called all the players onto the field and broke the news that our season was over,” said Hajjar. “My heart goes out to all of the seniors who were told they would never be able to put on a Michigan uniform again. That’s not the way your college career is supposed to end.”
He is, however, still eligible for the 2021 MLB Draft.
But with what has transpired over the past week, resulting in essentially another lost season for Hajjar, he is taking his future day by day.
“That’s obviously the end goal, to make it to the MLB,” said Hajjar. “Whenever you’re overcoming a big challenge, doubt starts to creep into your mind. But that’s when you rely on all of the support that’s guided you along the way.”
STARTING STRONG
Michigan’s Steve Hajjar was on a tear on the mound before the season was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19.
Date Opponent IP H ER BB K W/L
2/15/20 at Arizona St. 6.0 3 0 2 7 W
2/22/20 vs. UConn 5.0 6 2 2 3 W
2/29/20 at Cal Poly 3.0 4 2 4 4 ND
3/7/20 at Pepperdine 6.0 5 2 3 10 W
Totals 20.0 IP 18 H 6 ER 11 BB 24 Ks 3-0 2.70 ERA
