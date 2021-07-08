Aden Ranno and Amauris Gomez have several things in common.
And Greater Lawrence coach Juan Nieves would certainly like other Reggies to share them.
Ranno, in particular, and Gomez have been gung-ho wrestlers in the offseason. They both won more than 100 matches in high school and they’ll both be wrestling in college — together it turns out — at Bridgewater State.
While there have been many outstanding Greater Lawrence wrestlers over the years, few have gone on to wrestle in college. But Ranno, who finished sixth at All-State at 126 after being undefeated in the regular season, has been pointing in that direction for quite some time.
“I started wrestling when I was 9 years-old but then I took two years off before picking it up again in eighth grade,” said Ranno. “Once I restarted, I started watching college wrestling and especially (three-time national champ) Spencer Lee of Iowa.
“That’s when I knew I wanted to wrestle in college. He motivated me.”
Gomez does not have as an extensive background in wrestling. In fact, he had to be nudged into the sport by his father, Pedro, who wrestled for Greater Lawrence when he was in high school.
“I wasn’t big on sports at that time, so my father encouraged me to try wrestling,” said Gomez, who took fifth at All-State at 170 pounds and lost only once in the regular season. “He took me to a practice and I liked it a lot.”
While Ranno focused on wrestling throughout his high school career, working out at the gym and at Smitty’s Barn, Gomez also played football for the Reggies with considerable success, rushing for three TDs in five games. He also ran track.
But, after finishing 39-12 at 160 pounds as a junior, Gomez became more in tune with wrestling.
“I started going to Smitty’s Barn and focusing more on wrestling,” said Gomez. “Wrestling was something I could be good at and still contribute to the team. I started thinking about maybe wrestling in college.”
Gomez went with Ranno for a visit to Bridgewater State but, unlike Ranno, didn’t commit to go there right away. He was also pondering Nichols College and Plymouth State.
Finally, Gomez decided to join his teammate at Bridgewater, partly because it made the most sense financially, thereby reuniting the two Reggies, perhaps for four more years.
It’s a story of what’s possible with the right focus and plenty of work, and it’s one that Ranno would like others at Greater Lawrence to experience.
“I try to convince the juniors and others to put in the work and to get them to work for college,” said Ranno. “They need to know what’s possible.”
In order to strengthen the program, that’s a message that Nieves hopes his younger wrestlers will accept and follow through on.
**************************
All-time Reggies
Aden Ranno (108) and Amauris Gomez (104) both cracked the coveted 100-win total as seniors for the Greater Lawrence wrestling team this spring, but they didn’t come close to the Reggies’ all-time leaders. Matt Buco, who was a New England runner-up in 2011, is the all-time leader with 183 wins (183-15) followed by Miguel Guzman with 174. Current Reggies’ coach Juan Nieves has 138.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.