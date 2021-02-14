There was no real competition between the local Commonwealth Conference foes last week, but there was a final score.
Greater Lawrence 1, Whittier Tech 0.
That’s because, while the Reggies got the approval for a Fall 2 season (primarily football) starting Feb. 22, the Whittier administration opted -- out of extreme precaution in light of the coronavirus pandemic -- not to participate in Fall 2.
“It’s a great thing for our kids and they’re ecstatic about it,” said Greater Lawrence football coach Tony Sarkis, who has a seven-game schedule set up. “They can’t wait to get started.
“We’ve been pushing for this for months. This (pandemic) has impacted inner city kids more than anyone. They don’t have the chance to play on AAU teams and most of them can’t afford to go to fitness gyms.
“It’s been really hard on them. We’ve been shut down for months and all they’ve been doing is looking at their walls. They need this.”
Of course, there are plenty of kids at Whittier who are similarly impacted and they’re feeling down about their predicament.
“I was looking to make some memories and have some fun, so I’m pretty upset about it,” said Whittier senior Jeremias Collazo, a standout linebacker and running back. “I understand it, that it’s about safety, but it’s still hard.”
Collazo hasn’t given up on sports for the year yet, though. He’s one of several football players who wrestle and there is still a chance that Whittier will compete on the mat in the spring season.
Other football players/wrestlers at Whittier include Aiden Bull, Erickson Rivas, Ryan Archambault and Eric Prince.
“I’m praying for it,” said Collazo, who was 47-10 and a Division 2 North champ on the mat last year. “I know it’ll be hard for us to wrestle, but maybe we’ll get lucky.”
Whittier wrestling coach Ryan Richards isn’t sure about the odds of having wrestling in the spring, but he is certain that any season without sports is damaging to the kids and the program.
“It’s really hard seeing other schools compete, around here and in our conference, when we’re not,” said Richards, who also coaches girls soccer and boys lacrosse at Whittier. “It puts us behind the eight ball. We’re falling behind. It could take us three or four years to catch up.”
Whittier athletes have now missed out on four straight seasons -- last spring, Fall 1, winter and Fall 2.
“I think the hope is to get all the students back in school by April and get a spring season,” said Richards.
That would, at least, be some consolation, and Whittier athletic director and football coach Kevin Bradley is cautiously optimistic about the spring.
“I think the school is trying to be two-thirds back full time (it has been using a hybrid system) by the end of February and everyone by April,” said Bradley. “Then I think we can go ahead.”
It will be too late for football, however, and many players will miss an opportunity to showcase their talents in hopes of attracting attention from college coaches.
And, for Bradley, it will be the first time in well over 45 years that he has not either played or coached football
