WOBURN — There was no hiding the pain on the faces of the Greater Lawrence football team as it exited Woburn High’s football field in rows of two Saturday evening.
But, given just a brief moment to reflect on his team’s 33-22 loss to Abington in the Division 7 state semifinal, coach Tony Sarkis was still filled with immense pride.
“We thought it was a rebuilding year,” said Sarkis. “For them to stick together like they did is very encouraging. We wanted to test these guys with a challenging schedule. From where we were at the beginning of the year to now, it’s a night and day difference.
“And that’s because of their hard work and effort.”
The North champion Reggies (7-4) were looking for the program’s first trip back to a Super Bowl in 12 years.
But the South champion Green Wave (9-2), who had lost in the previous two Division 7 South title games, were not going to be denied a trip to Gillette Stadium.
Abington led 27-22 with six minutes left when it took over at its own 42-yard-line. Senior back Will Klein brought his team down the field, and on a 4th-and-6 took a pitch to the right before stopping and firing a pass to a wide-open Seamus Schmidt for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 33-22 with 2:52 left.
It was a great play call, as Klein, to that point, had carried the rock 22 times for 116 yards and a score and had also returned a punt 64 yards for a TD. The run-heavy Green Wave finished with 218 rushing yards on 45 carries while only throwing six passes.
So nobody could blame Greater Lawrence for committing to the run on that fourth down.
Quarterback Shamil Diaz drove the Reggies down to the Abington 32, but the team’s third interception of the day ended the game.
“(Abington) ran their offense,” said Sarkis. “They ran that offense that they run real well, and we had a hard time stopping them. At the end, we had a couple of stops, but we didn’t capitalize on them on offense.”
The game actually couldn’t have started any better for Greater Lawrence after Abington fumbled on the opening kickoff. Three plays later, senior back Maleek Dejesus ran in for a 5-yard touchdown.
But the Green Wave responded with a touchdown drive to tie the game, then took the lead on Klein’s punt return later in the first quarter. The Reggies went back ahead when Diaz found Anthony Alves in the flat for a 12-yard TD, but the Green Wave took a 19-14 halftime lead when QB Colby Augusta won the race to the outside for a 5-yard scoring run.
That lead went to 27-14 on a Klein 14-yard touchdown, but the Reggies responded immediately when Diaz hit Franklyn Espinal on a pretty 45-yard touchdown strike down the right sideline. A senior, Espinal was Diaz’s favorite target, hauling in five passes for 137 yards.
“Our guys did a great job,” said Sarkis. “I’m very happy with these guys for how they fought. I’m very proud of them.”
Adrian Javier and Espinal came up with back-to-back sacks to force Abington to punt. But the ensuing Reggies drive stalled at the Abington 42, and the Green Wave took over after a turnover on downs — setting up the eventual game-sealing score.
It was a tough way for the regular season to come to an end, but the Reggies need to bounce back quick to get ready for Wednesday’s annual Thanksgiving eve game at Whittier (6 p.m.).
“That’s another task we have to figure out,” said Sarkis. “We’ll have to regroup on Monday.”
Abington 33, Greater Lawrence 22
Abington (9-2): 13 6 8 6 — 33
Greater Lawrence (7-4): 7 7 8 0 — 22
First Quarter
GL — Maleek Dejesus 5 run (Regalado Gustavo kick), 11:13
A — Seamus Schmidt 22 pass from Colby Augusta (Tommy Fanara), 8:02
A — Will Klein 64 punt return (kick blocked), 4:43
Second Quarter
GL — Anthony Alves 12 pass from Shamil Diaz (Gustavo kick), 4:39
A — Augusta 5 run (pass failed), :59
Third Quarter
A — Klein 14 run (Klein run), 8:02
GL — Franklyn Espinal 45 pass from Diaz (Dejesus run), 4:31
Fourth Quarter
A — Schmidt 19 pass from Klein (pass failed), 2:52
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GREATER LAWRENCE (32-161): Shamil Diaz 19-109, Franklyn Espinal 6-27, Maleek Dejesus 7-25; ABINGTON (45-218): Will Klein 22-116, Gabe Spry 10-62, Colby Augusta 7-23, Kosta Retzos 3-11, Tom Furness 2-8, Cedric Lucas-Summers 1-(-2)
PASSING: GL — Diaz 7-15-3, 195; A — Augusta 3-5-0, 34, Klein 1-1-0, 19
RECEIVING: GL — Espinal 5-137, Rene Lopez 1-46, Anthony Alves 1-12; A — Seamus Schmidt 3-45, Klein 1-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.