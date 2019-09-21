WEST ANDOVER — Whenever their team broke the huddle, the Northeast coaches in the press box had to keep asking the same question over and over.
Where’s No. 76?
For those of you who haven’t memorized the Greater Lawrence roster yet, that would be the number of senior linemen Jeremy Rizzo. When Northeast goes to look at the film of Friday night’s 31-0 rout by the hand of the Reggies, they’ll be seeing a lot of No. 76 in their backfield.
The final stat sheet will show a fumble recovery, a sack and a handful of tackles, but Rizzo was a disruptive force on the line all night.
He blew up play after play, and made sure to send both his team and Reggie fans home happy on a night where the program honored legendary coach Bob Rosmarino, who passed away in June.
It got to the point where once Northeast identified where Rizzo was, they made sure the play was going in the other direction.
“That dude is a grown man!” one Northeast coach said after Rizzo picked up a tackle for loss.
Rizzo was certainly happy with the compliment — and, more importantly, that the Reggies (2-1) picked up another win.
“It felt great,” said Rizzo, a returning starter who is listed at 5-9, 220 pounds. “I just took my coaches’ advice, and they just took me to the gaps that I needed to play.
“It felt like the intensity was great. I felt that the North Reading game (a 35-20 loss) gave me a little bit of an edge, lit a fire under my feet. So I just wanted to go out there and ball.”
Already up 3-0 after a Kevin Matul 29-yard field goal, the Reggies struck for the game’s first touchdown after quarterback Shamil Diaz led receiver Alvin Torres on a pretty 35-yard bullet across the middle. On their next drive, the two hooked up on the same play, but this time for a 38-yard score that made it a 17-0 game at half.
Northeast (0-3) had a 4th-and-goal in the first half, but had its pass intercepted by Maleek Dejesus.
The Knights had a similar drive early in the third, driving into the red zone, but that was when Rizzo shot through the line to force and recover a fumble. The Reggies then made a similar stand in the fourth when they stopped Northeast on a fourth down from the Reggies’ 11-yard-line.
“The guys that we had on the (defensive) line really took it to them,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis. “Our linebackers fought to snuff out the outside plays, and all 11 guys started playing together and that’s when we shut them down. We gave a little, but we never broke.
“(Rizzo) had a great game. He’s just a great kid.”
Torres accounted for a third touchdown when he took an end-around and fired a pass to Anthony Alves for an 11-yard score. Then later in the fourth quarter, Amouris Gomez took his lone carry of the game and broke a 76-yard TD.
With a running clock the rest of the way, the Reggies were able to close out the shutout.
“We’re going to be great,” said Rizzo. “If I’m being honest, I feel like we’re going to have the best line out there, both defensively and offensively.”
After the game, the attention quickly shifted to next Friday’s game at Shawsheen (7 p.m.).
But there was certainly a lot for the Reggies to be proud of last night. Most of all, a fitting effort and tribute to a beloved coach and friend.
“We honored Coach Rosmarino today,” said Sarkis. “He’s probably looking from heaven and just really proud of the guys and the way they represented Greater Lawrence.”
Greater Lawrence 31, Northeast 0
Northeast (0-3): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Greater Lawrence (2-1): 10 7 7 7 — 31
First Quarter
GL — Kevin Matul 29 field goal, 2:59
GL — Alvin Torres 35 pass from Shamil Diaz (Matul kick), 2:35
Second Quarter
GL — Torres 38 pass from Diaz (Matul kick), 10:56
Third Quarter
GL — Anthony Alves 11 pass from Torres (Matul kick), 1:22
Fourth Quarter
GL — Amouris Gomez 76 run (Matul kick), 5:12
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GREATER LAWRENCE (21-199): Amouris Gomez 1-76, Shamil Diaz 9-62, Maleek Dejesus 7-50, Franklyn Espinal 4-11; NORTHEAST (44-197): Josh Yandoli 11-79, Treva Hughes 12-60, Izzy Lainez 9-39, Steve Donnelly 3-18, Owen Halley 4-6, Jamie Helfer 1-(-1), Kevin Shapleigh 4-(-4)
PASSING: GLawrebne — Diaz 7-12-2, 136; Alvin Torres 1-1-0, 11; NEast — Halley 2-7-1, 54
RECEIVING: GLawrence — Torres 4-86, Anthony Alves 2-20, Dejesus 1-20, Ishmael Villar 1-21; NEast — Hughes 1-32, Alvin Rivera 1-22
