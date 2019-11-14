Reggies rule CAC all-star awards

Rob Mahoney

Greater Lawrence’s volleyball team not only enjoyed an outstanding season as the Commonwealth Conference Division 2 champion, but the Reggies dominated the all-star awards

Head coach Rob Mahoney was named Division 2 Coach of the Year and sophomore Kerry Ortiz was named the Division 2 MVP. She was one of three Reggies named to the All-CAC team, the others being Rob Calcano and Nataly Guzman.

Following are the local CAC All-stars by team.

Fellowship Christian — Ester Mills, Sr.; Sophia Brodnick, Sr.

Greater Lawrence — Kerry Ortiz, Soph.; Rob Calcano, Jr.; Nataly Guzman, Sr.

Presentation of Mary — Sara D’Agostino, Sr.; Stephanie Moreau, Soph.

Whittier — Siarra Cronin, Sr.; Alicia Habib, Sr.

Div. 2 Coach of the Year — Rob Mahoney, Greater Lawrence

Division 2 MVP — Kerry Ortiz, Greater Lawrence

 

Tags

Recommended for you